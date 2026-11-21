Pure Veg. Pure Taste. Pure Love.

Udupi Krishna Veg Treat & Banquets, located in Vasai East, Maharashtra, is a popular destination for authentic vegetarian cuisine and memorable celebrations. Established in 2018, the restaurant brings together the traditional flavours of South Indian cuisine and the richness of North Indian, Indo-Chinese and popular Mumbai street-food favourites, offering guests a delightful multi-cuisine dining experience.

With a commitment to serving fresh, delicious and 100% pure vegetarian food, Udupi Krishna Veg Treat & Banquets aims to make every dining experience special, whether it is a casual family outing, a get-together or a grand celebration.

A Multi-Cuisine Destination for Every Food Lover

Udupi Krishna Veg Treat & Banquets offers an extensive menu featuring authentic Udupi-style South Indian favourites, flavourful North Indian curries, spicy and delicious Indo-Chinese preparations, and Mumbai’s much-loved Pav Bhaji.

Every dish is prepared with attention to taste, freshness and quality, ensuring that guests enjoy a satisfying vegetarian dining experience. The restaurant brings together diverse culinary traditions under one roof, making it an ideal destination for families, friends and food enthusiasts.

Its philosophy, “Pure Veg. Pure Taste. Pure Love.”, reflects its dedication to vegetarian cuisine and customer satisfaction.

The Perfect Venue for Celebrations and Special Occasions

Beyond its restaurant offerings, Udupi Krishna Veg Treat & Banquets is also a preferred destination for hosting special occasions and large gatherings. With banquet facilities accommodating approximately 300–500 guests, the venue provides a suitable setting for a variety of social and professional events.

The banquet facilities are ideal for:

Weddings and wedding celebrations

Birthday parties and family functions

Baby showers and special gatherings

Corporate conferences and business events

Social celebrations and get-togethers

By bringing together quality vegetarian food, spacious banquet facilities and hospitality, the establishment aims to make every occasion comfortable and memorable for its guests.

A Commitment to Quality, Taste and Hospitality

Since its establishment in 2018, Udupi Krishna Veg Treat & Banquets has focused on providing a welcoming dining atmosphere and a diverse vegetarian food experience. Its combination of traditional recipes, multi-cuisine offerings and banquet services makes it a convenient destination for everyday dining as well as special celebrations.

Whether guests visit to enjoy authentic South Indian delicacies, explore a variety of Indian and Chinese dishes, or celebrate an important milestone with family and friends, the restaurant strives to deliver an enjoyable experience.

Where Every Meal Becomes a Celebration

Udupi Krishna Veg Treat & Banquets continues to bring people together through good food, warm hospitality and memorable celebrations. With its focus on pure vegetarian cuisine and banquet services, it stands as a destination where traditional flavours meet modern celebrations.

Visit Udupi Krishna Veg Treat & Banquets

Address: Range Office, Fatherwadi, Near HP Petrol Pump, Golani Naka, Vasai East, Vasai-Virar, Maharashtra – 401208.

Contact: 84229 50095

Udupi Krishna Veg Treat & Banquets – Where Tradition Meets Celebration!