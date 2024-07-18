Radisson Hotel Group strengthens its footprint in Jharkhand with the opening of Grand Mirage Dhanbad, a Member of Radisson Individuals

Radisson Hotel Group is pleased to announce the opening of Grand Mirage Dhanbad, a member of Radisson Individuals. Dhanbad holds significant potential as an emerging hospitality market. With rapid development and improved infrastructure, the city’s strategic location, burgeoning industries, and untapped tourism potential make it a key destination for both business and leisure travelers.

Nestled in the heart of Dhanbad, the hotel is conveniently located 10 minutes from Dhanbad Junction and accessible via road from Birsa Munda Airport in Ranchi. It gives the guests access to explore the city’s charm, with parks, historic sites, and natural wonders like Bhatinda Falls and Parasnath Hill. The hotel’s central location makes it an ideal starting point for day trips to surrounding areas, including Deoghar.

“The opening of Grand Mirage Dhanbad, a member of Radisson Individuals marks a strategic step in our expansion across key Indian markets. The Radisson Individuals brand offers independent hotels the opportunity to benefit from Radisson Hotel Group’s international awareness and experience with the freedom to maintain their uniqueness and identity. With this opening, we are excited to offer travelers in Dhanbad a blend of comfort and convenience and create employment opportunities for local talent.” said, Nikhil Sharma, Managing Director, and Area Senior Vice President, South Asia – Radisson Hotel Group.

Grand Mirage Dhanbad, a member of Radisson Individuals features comfortable and inviting rooms and suites, each equipped with modern essentials such as fast, free Wi-Fi, flat-screen TVs, and in-room safes. The hotel’s elegant and modern rooms are complemented by premium on-site amenities, including a state-of-the-art fitness center open 24 hours a day.

The hotel’s dining options cater to diverse tastes, with Vista offering extensive buffets for lunch and dinner, The Regent providing a chic atmosphere for snacks and drinks, and The Tea Atelier serving hot beverages and delicious treats throughout the day. Business travelers will appreciate the hotel’s versatile meeting and event spaces, designed to accommodate a variety of needs, from corporate conferences and board meetings to private events.

“We are excited to partner with Radisson Hotel Group to bring this exceptional hotel to Dhanbad. Grand Mirage Dhanbad, a member of Radisson Individuals, with its comfortable accommodation and services, is set to become a landmark destination for both business and leisure travelers,” said, said Harshit Jindal, Vivek Vikram Poddar, and Inderpal Singh Sandhu on behalf of Gharonda Properties Pvt. Ltd. “This opening gives us a brilliant opportunity to serve guests coming to Dhanbad. Our dedicated team is committed to providing exceptional service and ensuring every guest has a memorable and comfortable stay at Grand Mirage Dhanbad, a member of Radisson Individuals,” said, Prateek Mohan, General Manager, Grand Mirage Dhanbad, a member of Radisson Individuals.

Radisson Hotel Group continues to command a leading presence in the Indian market and is one of the country’s largest international hotel operators with over 180 hotels in operation and development. It continues to be the largest hotel operator in a tier-1 market like Delhi NCR and at the same time, more than 50% of its portfolio is in tier-2 and 3 markets. With hotels dotted across 70+ locations in India, there is a Radisson Hotel Group hotel in every 4 hours of drivable distance across the length and breadth of the country operating under brands, including Radisson Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson, Radisson RED, Park Inn by Radisson, Park Plaza, Park Inn & Suites by Radisson, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson and Radisson Individuals and its extension Radisson Individuals Retreats.