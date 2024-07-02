Rajasthan’s First SEBI Approved CAT1 Fund by Marwari Catalysts

Jodhpur, Rajasthan, India Startup accelerator: Marwari Catalysts is igniting entrepreneurial spirit in tier 2 – tier 3 cities of India. Got its first SEBI-approved Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) CAT 1 Angel Fund.

With a 100 crore fund dedicated to supporting 300 startups, MCats has evaluated over 9,000+ startups & built an impressive portfolio of 80+ startups of them making significant strides with 8+ exits. The accelerator boasts a 100+ Co-founders Club and is headquartered in Jodhpur, with regional offices in Mumbai head – Nikhil Gupta, Bangalore head – Anil Chhikara, Jaipur head – Anish Thomas, and Delhi. Having conducted 8 successful cohorts, with game-changing startups like TURMS, Jaipur Watch Company, Hobit, ClimeKare, Insurance Padosi, Bank Sathi, ZoWorld, Revoquant, Accelerate India, Yearbook Canvas, MOB, and UCR. MCats, a leading startup accelerator is driving innovation. 4 portfolio founders have appeared on Shark Tank.

We have tasted 50x growth and celebrated a 10x exit. These startups, collectively generating 500+ crore in revenue, employing more than 2000+ people, and raising 350+ crore in funds, are revolutionizing industries and paving the way for a prosperous future. Standing out as a trusted partner for investors due to our “mentors with skin in the game” approach.

Their upcoming flagship event, the Startup Xchange, will feature four physical demo days held across major cities like Mumbai, Bangalore, Delhi, and Jodhpur. Beyond the AIF, MCats boasts strong associations with family funds, corporate houses, and a powerful network that extends to celebrity co-investors. Specifically to nurturing and empowering startups across a diverse range of industries, including Fintech, ReligionTech, SportsTech and Gaming, AR/VR, D2C, Ayurveda, Enterprise AI, MediaTech and Entertainment, PropTech, DefenceTech, BioTech, Food and AgriTech, Climate Change, Healthcare, SupplyChain Logistics, and even SpaceTech.

Adding to the excitement, MCats boasts an impressive roster of celebrity co-investors, including; Amit Jain (Car Dekho); Virendra Gupta (Daily Hunt) Dr. Kumar Vishwas, renowned poet; Kailash Kher, Kunal Shah,(CRED) and Azhar Iqbal (inshorts), With MCats’ deep commitment, strong funding, and star power backing.