Red FM Rolls Out Season 2 of Award-winning Show – Quiz India Movement

Delhi, India India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, Red FM, announced season 2 of the Quiz India Movement, a celebration of India’s unending curiosity, thrill, and sharp intellect. Following the phenomenal success of Season 1, which engaged cricket fans, QIM is back with Season 2, promising even more excitement, bigger rewards, and an unforgettable online gaming experience. The second season will begin on 29th May 2024 and will run till 29th June 2024.

RJ Raunac, National Content Creator Award winner will host the show. Renowned for his engaging personality and deep cricket knowledge, RJ Raunac will enhance the experience, providing real-time live-action that redefines the traditional game show format. Running alongside the T20 World Cup, this year’s Quiz India Movement ensures cricket fans stay engaged and have numerous chances to showcase their knowledge and win substantial rewards.

Listeners can log in and start practicing from 29th May 2024. The first live quiz is scheduled for 7th June 2024 and will be a weekly event every Friday until 29th June 2024. Each question in the live quiz awards Rs. 21,000/-, and there are weekly bumper prizes of Rs. 1,00,000/- for a few lucky winners. Additionally, the powerplay section offers more opportunities to win big.