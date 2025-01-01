Rajesh Pagadala: New President of TiE Hyderabad for 2025

Hyderabad, January 01, 2025: TiE Hyderabad, the global entrepreneurial network, announced Rajesh Pagadala, the new President and Murali Kakarla as the Vice President for the year 2025

He has taken over the reins from Srini Chandupatla, with effect from 1st January 2025.

TiE (The Indus Entrepreneurs), is a non-profit organization that supports entrepreneurs at all stages of their entrepreneurial journey is a global body. It has Chapters around the world. TiE Hyderabad of which Rajesh Pagdala is taking over as 15th President, is the most vibrant Chapters in India.

Established in 1992, TiE Hyderabad has been supporting entrepreneurs by offering education, mentorship, networking, and funding opportunities. It hosted Global Summits, TiE Sustainability Summit, the world’s largest summit, where entrepreneurship met sustainability.

Rajesh Pagadala who is taking over the mantle of such a Chapter is the Managing Director of Pagadala Constructions Private Limited. He is a well-known personality in Hyderabad’s entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Rajesh Pagadala brings over 25 years of experience in organizational management, project execution, and strategic planning. With expertise spanning real estate, infrastructure development, and IT consulting, Rajesh has contributed significantly to the growth of prominent organizations, including Aditya Group of Companies, and holds a Master’s degree in Civil Engineering from Arizona State University, USA.

He was President-Elect and Vice President, of TiE Hyderabad in the year 2024.

Murali Kakarla, Founder & CEO, of Innobox, is elected Vice President for the year 2025. Murali Kakarla is a visionary entrepreneur and technocrat with over 12 years of experience leading engineering teams at AMD, NVIDIA, and Portal Player. With expertise in wireless networking, AI/ML, and edge computing, he has contributed to groundbreaking innovations in consumer electronics, holds a patent in optimal power usage, and actively engages with academia as an adjunct professor.

Setting the agenda for TiE Hyderabad in 2025, Rajesh Pagadala said, “As I take on the role of President of TiE Hyderabad, I am both humbled and energized by the opportunity to build upon the incredible legacy of this chapter. A key highlight of 2025 will be the Hyderabad Entrepreneurship Summit, set to take place in August. TiE Hyderabad plans to organize this landmark event on a grand scale, bringing together entrepreneurs, investors, and thought leaders to celebrate and foster innovation, collaboration, and growth. My focus for 2025, he adds will be on deepening the chapter’s engagement with startups and entrepreneurs, fostering innovation through targeted programs, and creating pathways for sustainable growth. We will prioritize initiatives that strengthen corporate partnerships, enable global market access for startups, and leverage the expertise of our charter members to mentor the next generation of entrepreneurs. Additionally, enhancing TiE Hyderabad’s digital presence and expanding our community outreach through strategic events and collaborations will be key focus areas. I look forward to working with our dynamic board and members to further solidify TiE Hyderabad’s position as a leading force in the global entrepreneurial ecosystem.”

The new board comprises Rajesh Pagadala, Managing Director of Pagadala Constructions Private Limited as the President; Murali Kakarla, Founder & CEO, Innobox, Srini Chandupatla, Chief Strategy Officer, BlueSemi as Immediate Past President TiE Hyderabad. The other board members for 2025 include Sandip Patnaik, Sr. Managing Director, JLL India; Pavan Peechara, Founder & CEO/President and Director, Taxilla/Adaequare and Udyog Software; Shyam Palreddy, Founder & CEO, GGK Technologies Pvt Ltd & Paltech; and Abhishek Reddy Kankanala, Chairman & MD, DevPixel; Neetika Maheshwari, Founder, Accelero Corporation; Anuj Kapoor, Founder and Partner, Upwisery, Sridhar Sriramaneni, Co-Founder & COO, Wcommerce; Shashidhar Reddy, Senior Vice President, Qualcomm; Jayaram Valliyur, Senior Director, Uber; Gaurav Mathur, Chief Operating Officer, Areteans