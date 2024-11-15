RAKEZ hosts key event on scaling e-commerce businesses successfully

Ras Al Khaimah, 15 November 2024: Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) successfully hosted a compelling session on e-commerce entrepreneurship at its Compass Coworking Centre. The event, titled ‘Starting and Scaling an E-Commerce Business’, provided invaluable insights into the evolving world of e-commerce, emphasising the potential for individuals to launch and scale successful online businesses with minimal initial investment.

The highlight of the session was the presence of e-commerce experts who shared their expertise and formula for achieving e-commerce success which has helped generate over USD 10 million for their clients. Hiteash Miglani of GrowithAmazon led a detailed presentation on ‘Secrets to E-Commerce Success: Setting up with Amazon and Growth Strategy’, guiding attendees through the intricacies of e-commerce strategies and growth. Similarly, the Founder of CultureSouq and CultureEyes, Mohamed Al Hajeri, also took the stage to share his entrepreneurial journey. His presentation, ‘How I built and grew my e-commerce business,’ offered practical insights, including essential do’s and don’ts, which captivated the audience.

Key takeaways from the session included the importance of understanding user needs to deliver superior e-commerce experiences, simplifying the customer journey, and creating intuitive, familiar user interfaces to drive success.

RAKEZ Group CEO Ramy Jallad said, “In a world where digital commerce is not just an option but a strategic imperative, our commitment lies in equipping our business community with the tools and insights necessary for success. These sessions contribute to our nurturing environment where entrepreneurs can adapt and excel in the fast-evolving digital marketplace.”

This event is part of RAKEZ’s ongoing initiative to foster a thriving business ecosystem through expert-led workshops, seminars, and networking opportunities. Hosted at the Compass Coworking Centre, the session underscored the centre’s role as a vibrant hub for entrepreneurial activities, where innovators come together to connect, collaborate, and exchange ideas. By nurturing such interactions, RAKEZ continues to empower its business community with the tools and insights needed to thrive in a dynamic global economy.