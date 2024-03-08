Redeem Launches Out of Beta To Help Consumers Maximize Credit Card Benefits

Addresses Nearly $100 Billion in Unclaimed Loyalty Points

New York, NY March 8th – Redeem, a patented technology company on a mission to help consumers make sense of their credit card rewards launches out of beta. A web-based Chrome extension, Redeem works seamlessly while browsing sites and at checkout, evaluating users’ available cards and memberships in real-time. This empowers consumers with the knowledge of which card to use or abstain from using, and the rationale behind the decision.

Recent studies reveal that the average consumer possesses over four credit cards, collectively accumulating a staggering 48 trillion points globally, equating to approximately $360 billion in value. Astonishingly, 30% of these points, representing over $100 billion, remain unredeemed due to the complex nature of reward systems. Consumers are often left bewildered, unsure of when and how to redeem their benefits, resulting in missed opportunities and unclaimed value.

Whether planning a stay at the Marriott or making a purchase at Nike, Redeem™ steps in to guide users on maximizing their credit card benefits by analyzing which card is best for every purchase. It aims to instill confidence in consumers, ensuring they redeem available rewards wisely or save them for more favorable redemption rates.

Key Features:

Real-time analysis of multiple payment methods (credit cards, memberships, etc.) at the point of purchase.

Notification of available offers/benefits/rewards in real time on a per card basis.

Auto Opt-In to offers.

Notification of which card is best to use based on each users own preferences.

Insights on when to redeem loyalty points.

Easy to install Chrome Extension

“In a world where consumers are inundated with credit cards, each boasting its own set of points, cash-back systems, and a myriad of rewards, it can leave people confused and missing out, says Gregg Jackowitz, Co-Founder and COO. “The idea for Redeem originated when I created a spreadsheet to manage my own credit card rewards. I realized there had to be a more intuitive and efficient way for everyone to unlock the full potential of their credit cards, and thus, Redeem was born,” says Co-Founder and CEO Charles Parietti.

Version 2 of Redeem aims to add redemption rates for point loyal programs, notify users of available offers, and even auto-applies points, coupons, or cash-back offers at checkout.

Redeem is now available for free download on the Chrome Web Store, or directly on its website www.tryredeem.io, with plans for expansion to other browsers in the immediate future. Experience the future of credit card rewards with Redeem.