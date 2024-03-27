Detection Technology Plc company announcement 27 March 2024 at 16:45 (EET)

Resolutions of the Annual General Meeting of Detection Technology

The Annual General Meeting of Detection Technology Plc was held on 27 March 2024 in Espoo, Finland. The Annual General Meeting adopted the financial statements and resolved to discharge the members of the Board of Directors and the President and CEO from liability for the financial year 1 January – 31 December 2023.

Use of the profit shown on the balance sheet and the distribution of funds

The Annual General Meeting resolved that a dividend of EUR 0.23 per share for the financial year 2023 is paid. The dividend shall be paid to shareholders who are registered in the company’s register of shareholders, maintained by Euroclear Finland Ltd, on the record date for payment, 2 April 2024. It was resolved that the dividend is paid on 9 April 2024.

The Board of Directors and the Auditor

The Annual General Meeting resolved that the Board of Directors consists of six (6) members. Marion Björkstén, Richard Ingram, Henrik Roos and Hannu Syrjälä were re-elected while Amy Chen and Jyrki Vainionpää were elected as new members to the Board of Directors.

Authorised Public Accounting firm KPMG Oy Ab was elected as the Auditor of the company, and Petri Kettunen, Authorised Public Accountant, will act as the Responsible Auditor.

It was resolved that an annual fixed remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors is paid as follows: annual fee of EUR 69,000 to be paid to the Chair, EUR 51,000 to the Vice Chair, and EUR 39,000 to other members of the Board of Directors. It was also resolved that the members of the Board of Directors be paid a meeting-specific fee as follows: EUR 1,000 to the Chair of the Board of Directors and EUR 500 to the members of the Board of Directors per each meeting held in the home country of the respective member, and EUR 1,500 to the Chair of the Board of Directors and EUR 1,000 to the members of the Board of Directors per each meeting held elsewhere than in the home country of the respective member.

An elected member of the Board of Directors may, at his/her discretion, choose to receive the annual fixed remuneration partly in company shares and partly in cash so that approximately 40% of the annual fixed remuneration is paid in Detection Technology Plc’s shares. The number of shares forming the above remuneration portion, which would be payable in shares, will be determined based on the share value in the public trading maintained by Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd, calculated as the trade volume weighted average quotation of the share during the one-month period immediately following the date on which the interim report of January-March 2024 of the company is published.

It was resolved that the members of the Audit Committee and the Remuneration Committee would be paid a meeting fee of EUR 500 per meeting. The travel expenses of the members of the Board of Directors are compensated in accordance with the company’s travel rules. It was resolved that the remuneration for the Auditor is paid according to the Auditor’s reasonable invoice.

Authorization of the Board of Directors to resolve on repurchase of own shares and on a share issue and an issue of special rights entitling to shares

The Board of Directors was authorized to resolve on the repurchase of a maximum of 732,795 shares in the company in one or several tranches by using funds in the unrestricted shareholders’ equity. The own shares may be repurchased other than in proportion to the shareholdings of the shareholders, if the Board of Directors deems that there are weighty financial reasons for such directed repurchase, in public trading arranged by Nasdaq Helsinki Oy for the market price formed at the moment of purchase. The authorization revokes all previous unused authorizations on the repurchase of shares and is valid until the closing of the next Annual General Meeting, however, no longer than until 30 June 2025.

The Board of Directors was authorized to resolve on the share issue and the issuance of special rights entitling to shares as referred to in Chapter 10 Section 1 of the Finnish Limited Liability Companies Act in one or several parts, either against payment or without payment. The aggregate number of shares to be issued, including the shares to be received based on special rights, shall not exceed 1,465,593 shares, which corresponds to approximately 10% of the current number of all shares in the company. The Board of Directors may resolve to issue either new shares or to transfer treasury shares potentially held by the company.

The new shares, the special rights referred to in Chapter 10 Section 1 of the Finnish Limited Liability Companies Act and the own shares held by the company may be issued and transferred to the shareholders in proportion to their current shareholdings in the company or in deviation from the shareholders’ pre-emptive rights by way of a directed issue if there is a weighty financial reason for the company to do so. The deviation from the shareholders’ pre-emptive rights may be carried out for example in order to develop the company’s capital structure, to finance or carry out acquisitions, investments or other business transactions, or to use the shares as a part of an incentive scheme. A directed share issue may be executed without consideration only if there is an especially weighty financial reason for the company to do so, taking into account the interests of the company and all its shareholders.

The Board of Directors may also, based on the authorization, decide on a share issue to the company itself without consideration so that the number of own shares held by the company after the issue does not exceed 10 % of all shares in the company. The own shares held by the company and its subsidiaries shall be included in the amount as set out in Chapter 15 Section 11 Subsection 1 of the Finnish Limited Liability Companies Act.

The Board of Directors is authorized to decide on all other matters related to the issuance of shares and special rights. The authorization is valid until the closing of the next Annual General Meeting, however, no longer than until 30 June 2025. The authorization revokes all previous unused authorizations of the Board of Directors to resolve on the issuance of shares and issuance of special rights entitling to shares.

The minutes of the Annual General Meeting will be available on the company’s website at www.deetee.com latest on 10 April 2024.