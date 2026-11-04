MODERNBEAST Founders Open Biscuit Bar, a Design-Driven Treatery and Café for Dogs and Their People

Now open in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, Biscuit Bar brings together specialty coffee, freshly baked pastries for dogs and humans, and thoughtfully designed interiors, creating a welcoming gathering place for both ends of the leash.

JACKSON, WY | Nov 04 – A bison slider for your dog and a cappuccino for you. That’s the idea behind Biscuit Bar, a new dog bakery and café opening this week in downtown Jackson.

Created by MODERNBEAST founders Lona Williams and Hope Reiners, Biscuit Bar brings together freshly baked treats for dogs, specialty coffee, and a thoughtfully curated retail experience. Designed by Kristen Panitch, the space offers a fresh perspective on the traditional pet-friendly café, where thoughtful design and a shared love of animals come together.

The 1,500-square-foot space draws inspiration from the rich character of traditional London pubs and the understated elegance of Parisian cafés, blending vintage subway tilework, antique lighting, and classic architectural details. At its heart, the bar features original hand-carved panels salvaged from a historic East Coast bar, carefully restored and repurposed by a craftsman in Maine. Custom retail displays seamlessly integrate MODERNBEAST’s curated collection of products with Biscuit Bar’s freshly baked offerings. Adding a playful touch, a vintage-inspired working photo booth invites guests to capture a moment with their four-legged companions, completing an environment that feels both timeless and distinctly modern.

The menu follows a similar philosophy, giving dogs the same care and attention typically reserved for human guests. Williams serves as Biscuit Bar’s dog pastry baker, creating an assortment of freshly made treats, including bison sliders, Fetch Fries, Pup Pies, macarons, donuts, and celebration cakes. Prepared in a human grade kitchen with human grade ingredients, each recipe is thoughtfully developed and veterinary approved. Sweet treats feature whole-food ingredients such as coconut and a touch of maple syrup for natural sweetness, while nutrient dense additions like blueberries, bananas, flaxseed meal, chia seeds, and pumpkin bring both flavor and diverse nutrients to the menu.

For the humans, the café offers expertly crafted coffee and espresso drinks from Caffe Luxxe, alongside freshly baked pastries by baker Reid Matthews. Highlights include house-made raspberry Pop Tarts finished with bright lemon icing, buttery blueberry pie cookies, and an ever-changing assortment of seasonal creations.

“I’ve always loved the idea of making something for dogs that feels just as special as what we’d make for ourselves,” said Lona Williams, Co-Founder of Biscuit Bar and MODERNBEAST. “We wanted to reimagine the traditional dog biscuit and create a true bakery experience, one that celebrates thoughtful recipes, quality ingredients, and the simple joy of choosing something special for your dog.”

Beyond the bakery, Biscuit Bar features a curated assortment of goods, from Mary Oliver’s Dog Songs and handmade ceramic matcha bowls to cookbooks and a dedicated collection of party essentials for dogs.

For Williams and Reiners, Biscuit Bar is a natural extension of MODERNBEAST, the Los Angeles and Jackson Hole-based pet lifestyle brand that donates 100% of its profits, after operating expenses, to animal welfare organizations. What began as a collection of thoughtfully designed products for pets has evolved into a space that celebrates the lives people share with them.

“With MODERNBEAST, we’ve always believed that the things we create for our pets should be as beautifully designed as the things we choose for ourselves,” said Hope Reiners, Co-Founder of Biscuit Bar and MODERNBEAST. “Biscuit Bar brings that philosophy to life in a new way. We wanted to create a place people genuinely enjoy spending time in, with beautiful interiors, exceptional coffee, and the simple pleasure of having their dogs alongside them.”

Photo Credit: Grace Peck