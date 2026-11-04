Chandrasekhar Parthasarathy takes on the role of Head of Sales, Talent Partner Business at LinkedIn

Nov 04: Chandrasekhar Parthasarathy, Head of Sales – Talent Partner Business, Chandrasekhar Parthasarathy has taken on the role of Head of Sales – Talent Partner Business, marking a new step in his professional journey at talent soultions company LinkedIn.

In his new role, Parthasarathy is expected to focus on sales leadership, business development and strengthening client relationships within the talent solutions ecosystem.

He will be leading the ‘Search & Staffing’ business across India and South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) region, with a mandate to accelerate revenue growth, expand market leadership and build high-performing sales teams. He will also be leading GTM strategy, customer acquisition and strategic account expansion among other responsibilities.

Before this elevation, Parthasarathy served as Regional Sales Head – Search & Staffing, a position he held alongside other responsibilities from February 2022. In this role, he led the search and staffing business across North India, driving revenue growth, market expansion and strategic customer partnerships while building and leading high-performing sales teams.

Earlier, he was Global Account Director – India Large Accounts at LinkedIn from July 2020 to February 2022, where he focused on growth and strategic account development across some of the company’s largest enterprise relationships. He also served as Enterprise Sales Manager at LinkedIn from July 2016 to July 2020, working with enterprise clients to position LinkedIn Talent Solutions and its sales-based collaboration offerings.

His association with LinkedIn dates back to August 2010, when he joined as Sales Manager, Enterprise – Talent Solutions. During this period, he worked on expanding the company’s enterprise sales footprint in India and building relationships with corporate customers.

Before rejoining LinkedIn’s talent solutions business in a leadership capacity, Parthasarathy held sales and customer-facing roles at Growwth Solutions, where he served as Head of Sales & Customer Success between June 2015 and June 2016, and Oracle India, where he was Senior Business Manager – Applications from October 2014 to June 2015. Earlier in his career, he worked as Enterprise Sales Manager at JobStreet Malaysia from January 2008 to July 2010.

His career progression reflects a sustained focus on enterprise sales, strategic account management and talent technology solutions, with experience spanning India and international markets.