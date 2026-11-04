Bailey International Announces Quarterly Charitable Giving Partners

This quarter’s partners support food security, independence, workforce development, housing and family services across Bailey communities.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Nov 04 — Bailey International today announced the charitable organizations selected for support through its quarterly giving program. The nine partners serve communities in the United States, Canada, and India, addressing needs ranging from hunger and homelessness to disability services, family support and mental health rehabilitation.

Bailey’s quarterly program invites employees to nominate nonprofit organizations whose work matters to them and their communities. This employee-driven approach connects the company’s charitable giving with organizations responding directly to local needs.

The selected partners are:

The Love Kitchen, which provides meals, clothing and emergency food packages to homebound, unhoused, and unemployed people in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Spark, which connects people with disabilities in East Tennessee with adaptive technology, tools and services that support independence and dignity.

The Restoration House, a Knoxville nonprofit that helps low-income single-mother families pursue greater stability and upward mobility through housing, family advocacy and whole-family enrichment programs.

Les Oeuvres de Galilée, a Terrebonne, Quebec, organization providing food assistance, nutrition education and social reintegration opportunities.

Carrefour Familial des Moulins, which provides activities, services and resources to support expectant parents and families through different stages of life.

Steepletown Neighborhood Services, a Grand Rapids, Michigan, nonprofit that creates educational, employment and community service opportunities.

Our Place Society, which helps displaced people in Greater Victoria, British Columbia, move from crisis toward stability through meals, housing, health care, recovery services and community programs.

The Cridge Centre for the Family, a Victoria organization providing support, housing, education and community services for children, women, families, seniors and people living with brain injuries.

RK Humanitarian Trust, a rehabilitation center in Chennai, India, serving people living with mental illness.

“Bailey employees understand the needs of their communities because they live, work, and build relationships within them,” said Ken Baker, CEO of Bailey International. “Their nominations connect us with organizations doing practical, compassionate work every day. We are honored to support the communities that support us.”

Through its quarterly charitable giving program, Bailey supports a range of causes across its locations. The program reflects the company’s belief that strong organizations and strong communities grow together