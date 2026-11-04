Haven of Refined Yakiniku Kappo Dining Yakiniku Yama Oku Welcomes Autumn with Hearty Game and Exquisite Hairy Crab Delicacies

Innovative seasonal creations and immersive new omakase feast inspired by

Japan’s historic mountain-hearth tradition lure connoisseurs to

exclusive Causeway Bay dining counter

Hong Kong | Nov 04: As temperatures cool and tastes turn towards richer flavours, Yakiniku Yama Oku unveils its autumn-winter seasonal menu, bringing to life the true meaning behind its name, “barbecue in the heart of the mountains”. Inspired by Japan’s historic hidden hearth-cooking traditions, when villagers gathered in remote huts to grill game over open fires, the intimate 12-seat yakiniku kappo destination at CUBUS, Causeway Bay, presents limited-time dishes starring autumnal countryside meat like venison and wild boar, and prized hairy crab, available alongside a seasonal Yakiniku Kappo Omakase REI experience.

Sister restaurant to acclaimed dining concepts Sukiyaki Nakagawa and Teppanyaki Mihara Goten, Yakiniku Yama Oku celebrates the artistry of Japanese ‘cut-and-cook’ (kappo) theatre. A gourmet hotspot since opening this summer, the dramatic cave-inspired setting evokes the secretive mountain gatherings of the Shogunate era when consuming meat was prohibited. Under the guidance of two skilled chefs from Fukuoka, Chef Koji Takazono and Chef Koichi Kuga, diners indulge in a culinary narrative where heritage, seasonality and craftsmanship converge.

Protein-Rich Wild Game Adds Excitement to Autumn Dining

Taking centre stage this season are warming game-meat specialities that pay homage to Japan’s mountain culinary traditions while appealing to today’s growing appetite for high-protein dining. Offering a refined alternative to conventional red meat, the standout Venison Cutlet with Kinzanji Miso, Balsamic Soy Sauce and Mustard (HK$290) showcases premium venison loin from France, gently deep-fried to achieve a delicate crispness that enhances its naturally lean texture and rich flavour. Served with the tangy-salty gratification of balsamic-soy sauce and the umami punch of a house-crafted miso sauce, the dish highlights the distinctive earthy, forest-born character of venison.

Two preparations of French wild boar provide hearty, comforting appeal, perfect for the cooler months. A traditional Japanese hot-pot dish, Botan Nabe (HK$260) features thin and tender shabu-shabu-style cuts of the wild hog meat, simmered in a nourishing dashi and miso broth. Hoba-yaki (HK$290) follows the traditional cooking methods of Hida Takayama in the Japanese Alps. Wild boar tenderloin is placed on an aromatic, fresh hoba leaf and grilled over an open flame with specially blended miso, seasonal mushrooms and vegetables. Rich in protein and deeply rooted in Japan’s historic mountain-hearth culture, these seasonal creations offer diners a rare taste of traditional game through a contemporary yakiniku-kappo lens.

Bowls of Joy Created to Celebrate Hairy Crab Season

The arrival of hairy crab season sparks a duo of equally indulgent menu additions whose appeal extends beyond meat-lovers. Sourced from Shanghai during its peak harvest, the prized crustacean is the star attraction in a luxurious Hairy Crab, Sea Urchin and Salmon Roe Donabe (HK$580) – its sweet meat and rich roe are layered over freshly cooked premium Nagano Yaehara Koshihikari rice prepared in the restaurant’s signature Nagatanien claypot. Bright, briny ikura and buttery uni bring brilliant contrasts of colour and texture in this eye-catching and palate-pleasing presentation. A refined and filling medley of delicate freshwater and nutty, earthy flavours, Steamed Fish Cake with Hairy Crab and Matsutake Mushroom (HK$180) underscores the finesse and flair of the chefs’ kappo expertise.

A Refined Autumn-Winter Yakiniku Kappo Journey

For the full yakiniku kappo experience blending the fun of table-top grilling with the precision of ‘cut-and-cook’ theatre, the restaurant’s popular Yakiniku Omakase REI menu (HK$1,480 per person) is newly curated for autumn-winter.

An immersive 11-course journey spanning the team’s masterful grilling, smoking, simmering and claypot-braising rituals, it begins with Wagyu Namero, an inspired update to the moreish, age-old offering of fish tartare, using premium raw wagyu instead. A daily Sashimi preparation, in which the fish is lightly smoked and dressed with shiso, refreshes the palate before a premium grilled selection – Thick-cut Beef Tongue with Grilled Leek and Tomato Sauce. This choice cut heralds the arrival of a menu highlight, the house signature 14-Day Dry-Aged Wagyu Loin and Seasonal Vegetables. Prepared shabu-shabu style in a rich stock of beef bone and ox tail simmered for 72 hours, it demonstrates the kitchen’s meticulous approach to developing only the most flavoursome dishes.

Serving as a comforting pause mid-meal, Steamed Egg Custard with Matsutake Mushroom pairs rich mushroom aromas with silky steamed egg to warm the soul. 7-Day Dry-Aged Chateaubriand dials up the umami rush through a textural pairing with foie gras, alongside crunchy seasonal vegetables.

A refreshing Caprese with Sansho-simmered Dried Fish, grilled over straw and doused in red wine soy sauce, sets the stage before a decadent yakiniku double act headlined by Oita wagyu and uni. The juicy Premium Wagyu Beef Fillet Sando with Sea Urchin oozes meaty and marine goodness, while the house favourite yamaoku-yaki folds a distinctive deep-orange egg into the mix for Sirloin Wagyu Beef and Cured Kodawari Egg Yolk Roll with Sea Urchin, a stunning show of the chefs’ skills in balancing richness and umami.

The climax of this exquisite seasonal feast features Wagyu Beef with Maitake and Brown Beech Mushroom Donabe, served alongside miso soup and pickles. Cooked to order in a traditional Nagatanien donabe, each distinct grain of rice absorbs the rich, velvety rendered wagyu fat and the delicate, earthy perfume of the mushrooms, delivering a comforting autumn experience. The meal concludes with a daily dessert, finely crafted for a memorable finale.

Occupying an intimate 400 sq. ft, Yakiniku Yama Oku offers a serene dining oasis where 12 diners gather around a welcoming counter in an ambience of secluded exclusivity. Textured wood warms the dark walls and floor, while soft linear lighting creates a natural play of light and shadow. Above, wave‑like ceiling patterns cast a sunset‑red glow that echoes the crimson counter chairs, forming a dramatic stage for chefs to showcase their artistry and dynamism at the grill.

Managed by CSC Collective, Yakiniku Yama Oku is located at 3/F, CUBUS, 1 Hoi Ping Road, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong, and opens daily from 12 noon to 2:30 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. For enquiries or reservations, please email yakiniku-yama-oku@csccollective.com, WhatsApp (852) 4497‑5412, or call (852) 5394‑3681.