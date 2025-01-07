Ring in the Festivals this Month with a quick getaway to Skyview by Empyrean

As people across North India bid adieu to winter with vibrant festivals like Lohri, Pongal, and Makar Sankranti, you make the most of the long weekend in January by packing in a quick getaway to Jammu’s premium mountain harbour – Skyview by Empyrean.

Located in the Sanget-Patnitop valley in Jammu and spread across 22 acres of lush greenery with views of the majestic Pir Panjal range, Skyview is the ideal go-to destination for sky-high celebrations!

Here’s how you can ring in Lohri, Pongal, and Makar Sankranti at the premium property that blends adventure, luxury, nature, and hospitality!

Lohri: A Bonfire of Joy

Celebrated on January 13, Lohri marks the end of the harsh, cold wave in Northern India, welcoming long, sunny days. This Punjabi festival sees families gather around bonfires, sing folk songs and dance the night away. People offer sweets, peanuts, puffed rice, and popcorn to the flames, symbolizing gratitude for and wishing for prosperity in the coming year.

Imagine dancing around a crackling bonfire to great music and gorging on delectable dishes prepared by the in-house chef surrounded by the most beautiful nature views this Lohri! For a truly exhilarating experience, don’t miss the chance to glide above the city on Skyview’s iconic in-house gondola. It offers exceptional luxury experiences blending comfort, elegance, and the natural beauty of the Himalayas. Guests can choose from beautifully designed luxury rooms and spacious suites, each offering stunning panoramic views of the surrounding landscapes. Select Luxury Rooms feature private balconies, ideal for soaking in the serene ambiance of the Sanget Valley in Patnitop.

Pongal and Makar Sankranti: A Celebration of Harvest

Following Lohri, celebrations for the harvest festival Pongal and Makar Sankranti – the day the sun transitions from the Southern to the Northern Hemisphere – begin on January 14. These festivals are celebrated in both north and south India and call for spending quality time with family and friends. Why not make the most of it and travel to Jammu’s most sought-after destination – Skyview by Empyrean?

Embrace the great outdoors with thrilling activities offered on the premium property like Asia’s longest zig-zag zip-line, scenic hiking trails, mountain biking, a magic carpet ride, India’s first dry tubing sledge, ATV rides, and archery! Guests can also enjoy a delightful culinary journey at the Banana Leaf Restaurant, which serves a thoughtfully curated menu of regional and global cuisines. Skyview by Empyrean promises an unforgettable experience, blending luxury and adventure in a serene Himalayan setting.

Hands of Gold: A Shopping Extravaganza

No visit to Skyview would be complete without exploring the artisanal boutique store named Hands of Gold, the on-site shopping haven. Here, you can browse through a delightful selection of traditional Kashmiri handicraft items such as papier mache, honey, stoles, shawls, spices, etc., all locally sourced and handmade with love by local artisans of Kashmir.

Join us at Skyview by Empyrean to celebrate the arrival of the new harvest season while creating cherished memories with your loved ones.