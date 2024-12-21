Sense International India Hosts Karnataka State Stakeholder Meet for Inclusion, Equity, and Accessibility

Bengaluru, 21 December 2024: Sense International India, the only national organization supporting individuals with deaf-blindness and multiple disabilities, successfully hosted the Karnataka State Stakeholder Meet on Inclusion, Equity, and Accessibility at Hotel Paraag, Vasanth Nagar, Bengaluru. The event brought together adults with deaf-blindness and multiple disabilities (PwDb and MD), their families, support persons, government officials, corporate representatives, and civil society organizations. Distinguished Guests: Shri Das Suryavamshi, Karnataka State Disabilities Commissioner, and Mr. Vijay Kumar Siddappa Bhavikatti, Director of the Directorate of Census Operations, Karnataka.Dr. Rajni, Deputy Director, Directorate of health and family welfare, PS Vastrad IAS R State Nodal Officer SVEEP Karnataka, Election department, Shri Aswani Kumar P.M., Deputy Director and Smt. Dhanya T. V., Assistant Director(T), Census department, Mr. Harish Assistant Director social welfare department, Tahira Banu, State Program Coordinator SSA, Mr. Ramesh, Disability department The meet highlighted the critical need for inclusion and accessibility for persons with deaf-blindness, a unique disability involving both vision and hearing impairments. Despite the immense challenges faced by individuals with deaf-blindness, Sense India’s network of 60 partner organizations across 23 states has transformed over 80,000 lives through early intervention, individualized education, and livelihood support.

A Call for Greater Awareness and Support

The event underscored the urgent need for increased awareness about deaf-blindness.

SPARSH – Centre for PwDb and MD in Kasthuri Nagar, Bengaluru, stands as a testament to Sense India’s dedication and collaborative efforts in improving lives. “Through initiatives like this, we aim to sensitize stakeholders and ensure that persons with deaf-blindness are actively included in education, healthcare, and skill-building programs,” said Akhil Paul, Executive Director, Sense India.

Driving Policy and Collaborative Action

The meet facilitated interactive sessions, including panel discussions and individual presentations, fostering dialogue on policy implementation and support mechanisms. Participants explored ways to integrate persons with deaf-blindness into key policy frameworks and development programs. Key Objectives and Outcomes

The event aimed to:

● Raise awareness about the rehabilitation needs and rights of PwDb and MD.

● Share pressing needs with relevant government departments and policymakers.

● Advocate for policy-driven inclusion and skill-building initiatives.

The expected outcomes included a deeper understanding of PwDb and MD’s challenges, commitment to policy inclusions, and actionable strategies for their socio-economic empowerment.