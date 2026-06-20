Over 9,000 Kashmiri Pandits Undertake Pilgrimage for Mata Kheer Bhawani Mela

June 20: More than 9,000 Kashmiri Pandits have travelled from Jammu to Kashmir to participate in the annual Mata Kheer Bhawani Mela, one of the most significant religious and cultural gatherings for the community.

The pilgrimage is marked by deep devotion and emotional significance, as devotees return to the valley to offer prayers at the revered shrine dedicated to Goddess Ragnya Devi (Kheer Bhawani). The annual event holds a special place in the spiritual calendar of Kashmiri Pandits and is seen as a symbol of faith, resilience, and cultural continuity.

The large-scale movement of pilgrims this year reflects sustained enthusiasm and strong attachment to traditional religious practices. Devotees from different regions come together to perform rituals, seek blessings, and participate in the ceremonial atmosphere that defines the festival.

Authorities have implemented extensive arrangements to ensure the safety and convenience of pilgrims, including security deployment, transportation support, and facilities at the shrine premises. Coordinated efforts are being made to manage crowd flow and maintain a peaceful environment throughout the event.

Officials and community members have noted that the Mela also serves as an occasion that strengthens social bonds and reinforces cultural identity. It brings together families and communities in a shared expression of faith and tradition.

Overall, the participation of thousands of devotees underscores the enduring spiritual importance of the Mata Kheer Bhawani shrine and highlights the continued cultural connection of Kashmiri Pandits with their heritage and homeland.