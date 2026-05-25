Shriram General Insurance and Piramal Finance Join Hands for Strategic Partnership

May 25 : Shriram General Insurance today announced a strategic corporate agency partnership with Piramal Finance, a retail-focused upper-layer NBFC in India, to improve access to insurance solutions, particularly across semi-urban and rural markets.

Under the partnership, SGI will leverage Piramal Finance’s extensive branch network and customer outreach to offer its wide range of insurance products across 701 branches of Piramal Finance spanning 26 states and over 13,000 pin codes.

The partnership reflects the shared commitment of both organisations to make insurance solutions more accessible and meaningful for customers, helping them safeguard their assets, livelihoods and long-term financial well-being. By combining Shriram General Insurance’s long-standing industry experience, customer-centric approach, and the trust it has built over the years with Piramal Finance’s innovative ‘High Tech + High Touch’ approach, the partnership aims to create seamless and convenient access to protection solutions across diverse geographies.

Speaking on the partnership, Mr. Jairam Sridharan, MD & CEO, Piramal Finance Limited, said:

“We are pleased to partner with Shriram General Insurance to expand the reach of insurance solutions across our customer base, particularly in semi-urban and rural markets. Insurance penetration remains low across many parts of India, especially in smaller towns and there is a need for simpler and more inclusive protection solutions. For many of our customers, a single unexpected event can set a family back significantly. Insurance is therefore not just a product, but a way to protect what they worked hard to build. Through this partnership, we hope to bring insurance products closer to customers through our extensive branch network and on-ground presence, in a way that is simple, trusted and accessible. As a company, we see this as an extension of our responsibility to stand by our customers, helping them not just grow but stay protected.”

Mr. Aftab Alvi, Executive Director and CMO, Shriram General Insurance Company, said: