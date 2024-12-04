Shwetam Sinha Appointed Chief Growth Officer at Onlygood

New Delhi, December 4, 2024: Onlygood is excited to announce the appointment of Shwetam Sinha as Co-Founder and Chief Growth Officer (CGO) to lead the company’s growth and strategy function. Having joined a few months ago, Shwetam has hit the ground running, driving key initiatives that fuel both immediate and long-term success, with a focus on strategic growth and innovation. With a strong emphasis on nurturing and expanding existing client relationships, Shwetam is also committed to entering new industry verticals, strengthening ESG solution offerings, and accelerating Onlygood’s international expansion.

Shweta brings extensive experience in sales, marketing, strategy, digital transformation, sustainability solutions and digital platforms, garnered through his leadership roles in management consulting and corporate strategy. He has a stellar track record in driving strategic growth through new market entry, innovation & new business models, new product launches, and mergers & acquisitions. Having led consulting businesses globally with full P&L responsibility, he has collaborated with clients and stakeholders across the US, Europe, APAC, and the Middle East. His expertise spans diverse sectors, including consumer goods, retail, logistics & supply chain, technology, media & telecom, industrial goods, and life sciences.

Before joining Onlygood, Shwetam held key leadership roles at some of the most respected names in their industries. At PepsiCo, he played a pivotal role in the strategy and transformation team, driving sales transformation and growth initiatives for the North American beverages business unit. At Evalueserve, Shwetam led three global industry practices—Consumer goods & Retail, Logistics & Supply Chain and Technology, and Media & Telecom—achieving significant revenue growth, profitability, and go-to-market innovation.

“We are thrilled to welcome Shwetam to our team,” said Rajeev Sinha, CEO of Onlygood. “His outstanding experience in scaling businesses, coupled with his expertise in sustainability strategy, aligns perfectly with Onlygood’s mission. We believe Shwetam’s insights and leadership will propel our next phase of growth and help our clients to achieve their ESG and net-zero ambitions.”

Shwetam’s visionary leadership, coupled with his deep expertise, makes him a transformative force in driving Onlygood’s mission to redefine sustainability through cutting-edge digital solutions and global market leadership.