SMSIMSR Becomes India’s First Hospital to Achieve Common Insurance Empanelment

Muddenahalli, Karnataka, 16th October 2025: In a milestone for India’s healthcare system, the Sri Madhusudan Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (SMSIMSR), has become the country’s first hospital to achieve common empanelment with all general insurance companies, ensuring that no insured patient is denied treatment due to administrative or network limitations.

The initiative, formalised through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between SMSIMSR and the General Insurance Council (GIC), represents a major breakthrough in inclusive healthcare delivery. The MoU was exchanged between Dr Vasudeva Upadhyaya K S, Director of Medical Education, SMSIMSR, and Dr Tapan Singhel, MD & CEO of Bajaj General Insurance Limited, and Chairman of GIC, in the presence of leading industry and healthcare leaders at Sathya Sai Grama, Karnataka.

This landmark initiative eliminates the biggest bottleneck in healthcare delivery: the exclusion of patients due to insurer-specific hospital tie-ups. This breakthrough adds to SMSIMSR’s growing list of government scheme partnerships, including Ayushman Bharat – PMJAY, Arogya Karnataka (ABArK), Yeshasvini, and many more, reflecting its commitment to serve the underserved while setting new standards in ethical and accessible medical care.

Dr Tapan Singhel described the initiative as, “A defining moment for India’s insurance and healthcare sectors—one that unites both to serve the citizen first.” He added that this model can serve as a blueprint for hospitals across the country to make insurance truly universal.

Sadguru Sri Madhusudan Sai, Founder of SMSIMSR, said, “Healthcare offered as an act of selfless love, without constraints or distinctions, lays the foundation for true social unity. At SMSIMSR, each patient is family—because for us, the whole world is one family: vasudhaiva kuṭumbakam.”

The collaboration also aligns with India’s push toward equitable healthcare under the Ayushman Bharat Mission. By bridging the gap between private insurance mechanisms and social healthcare mandates, SMSIMSR is demonstrating how compassion and efficiency can coexist within the same system.

Senior leaders and CEOs from leading Insurance organisations were felicitated during the event for their commitment to inclusive health financing.