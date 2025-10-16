Columbia Threadneedle Investments Announces Investment Partnership with Long Run Partners

BOSTON, October 16, 2025 — Columbia Threadneedle Investments and Long Run Partners (“Long Run”) today announced a partnership to invest in and programmatically securitize up to $1.5 billion of high-quality non-agency mortgage loans that Long Run will source. The collaboration will combine Long Run’s expertise as a leading non-agency mortgage platform with Columbia Threadneedle’s deep credit research capabilities.

“By aggregating and securitizing residential mortgages, our team expects to unlock considerable access to attractive investment profiles that will generate higher yields than comparable, publicly available securities,” said Ryan Osborn, Co-Head of Structured Assets at Columbia Threadneedle. “This partnership allows us to apply our research-driven insights as we pursue attractive risk-adjusted returns for our clients.”

Portfolios managed by Columbia Threadneedle will provide 90% of the partnership’s capital, with Long Run Partners providing the remaining 10%, as well as administrative services. The collaboration will benefit from the collective experience and successful track records both firms have building and investing in large-scale non-agency investment and securitization platforms.

Columbia Threadneedle manages $68.8 billion in structured assets1 with a highly experienced team of investment professionals and a proven track record of delivering strong risk-adjusted returns. The team’s credit research capabilities and deep experience in residential mortgages complement Long Run’s expertise in sourcing, aggregating and securitizing mortgage loans.

“We’re thrilled to launch this partnership with the exceptional team at Columbia Threadneedle as our growth continues to accelerate,” said John Fleisher, Co-Founder and CEO of Long Run Partners. “This initiative not only enables us to source high-quality loans for the partnership with Columbia Threadneedle, but also strengthens our value proposition to originator clients,” added Reid Ellison, Co-Founder and President of Long Run Partners.

Founded in 2021, Long Run Partners is an established non-agency platform. Over the last year, the firm has acquired approximately $4.5 billion of high-quality non-agency mortgages from a network of approved originator partners.