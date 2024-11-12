Socomec Appoints Devender Singh Manhas As Head – Commercial Supply Chain

Mumbai , 12th November, 2024: Socomec, a leading global specialist in Low Voltage (LV) power management, has appointed Devender Singh Manhas as Head – Commercial Supply Chain for the Greater India market, effective immediately. Devender is an experienced operations management professional with a diverse background across all facets of supply chain management, from demand forecasting to deliveries with experience in diverse industries.

Congratulating Devender on his new position, Mr Meenu Singhal, Regional Managing Director, Socomec Greater India, said, “We are pleased to welcome Devender to our team. He has a proven track record in supply chain, logistics, procurement, global sourcing and manufacturing. We are confident that his addition to the team will bring in tangible difference to our outcomes. I wish him all the best at Socomec and look forward to his contribution towards increased business growth, profitability and customer satisfaction.”

Devender holds a Master’s in commerce from Meerut University and a Master’s in business administration (MBA) from Vinayaka Missions University. He has achieved notable success in driving multiple projects such as SAP implementation, transformation of high-performing organisation, customer centricity and Single Point of Contact(SPOC) projects in India and Japan.

Expressing his excitement, Devender Singh Manhas stated, “I am glad to join Socomec, a company known for its commitment to quality and sustainability. I look forward to collaborating with the talented team here to enhance our supply chain strategies and deliver even greater value to our customers.”

With Devender’s appointment, Socomec reaffirms its commitment to investing in top talent and strengthening it’s expert position in the power management field.