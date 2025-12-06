Sonu Nigam brings colourful musical spectacle Satrangi Re to Ahmedabad, the City of Colours, on December 21

As the city prepares to host a star-studded musical extravaganza, fans are in for a treat as the one and only Sonu Nigam takes the stage on December 21. While numerous artistes have been making headlines, it’s the OG and iconic Sonu Nigam who is set to captivate audiences of all ages with his unique voice and style in Ahmedabad.

Satrangi Re, produced and conceptualised by NR Talent & Event Management and conceptualised by BookMyShow, is set to paint Ahmedabad red, blue, green, yellow, orange, purple, and pink as it brings the seven shades of love to the City of Colours! After mesmerising audiences in Mumbai and Hyderabad, the iconic musical spectacle is all set to take over Gift City, Ahmedabad on December 21.

Satrangi Re is not just a concert – it’s an immersive experience that showcases the best of Indian music on a global stage. With its world-class production, cutting-edge technology, and meticulous attention to detail, Satrangi Re is setting new benchmarks for live music events in India.

“We’re thrilled to bring Sonu Nigam to Ahmedabad, and we’re confident that the city will come alive with the magic of Satrangi Re,” said Namrata Gupta Khan, organiser and co-founder of NR Talent & Event Management. “Our goal is to showcase Indian artistes on the same stage as international acts, with world-class scale and production. We’re committed to delivering larger-than-life shows that leave a lasting impact on audiences,” she added.

Singer Rabbani Mustafa Khan, organiser and co-founder of NR Talent & Event Management, added, “Satrangi Re is a testament to our team’s dedication to excellence. We’re proud to offer a unique blend of sitting and standing options, catering to audiences of all ages and preferences. It’s not just a concert – it’s an experience that will leave you spellbound.”

Anil Makhija, COO – Live Entertainment & Venues, BookMyShow, said, “The response in Mumbai and Hyderabad has been truly magical. Envisioned as more than a concert, the Satrangi Re India Tour brings to life an immersive, emotional journey through the many shades of love. Seeing an entire arena rise and sing with Sonu Nigam was both humbling and exhilarating, it was a powerful reminder of music’s ability to connect. After two incredible performances in Mumbai and Hyderabad, the love and enthusiasm from fans made it clear they wanted more of Sonu Nigam’s magic. Fans in Ahmedabad will witness a show run for three hours, a reflection of that heartfelt demand. At BookMyShow, we’re grateful to play a part in bringing such memorable experiences to life for audiences”.

The Satrangi Re concert is designed to be an unforgettable evening of music, with a carefully curated setlist that showcases Sonu Nigam’s versatility and range. From timeless classics to modern hits, the maestro is set to take the audience on a musical journey that will leave them mesmerised.

Tickets for Satrangi Re in Ahmedabad are exclusively available on Book My Show. Don’t miss this opportunity to witness musical greatness of Sonu Nigam on December 21 at Gift City, Ahmedabad.