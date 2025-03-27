Stock Markets Drop After Seven-Day Winning Streak

Mumbai, March 27: Indian stock markets broke their seven-day winning streak on Wednesday, with the Sensex falling by 728 points due to profit-taking in banking and IT stocks, ahead of the monthly derivatives contract expiry.

The BSE Sensex lost 728.69 points, or 0.93%, ending at 77,288.50, while the NSE Nifty dropped 181.80 points, or 0.77%, to settle at 23,486.85.

Among the major losers were stocks like NTPC, Tech Mahindra, Axis Bank, and Infosys. On the other hand, IndusInd Bank, HCL Tech, and Titan saw some gains.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Investments, attributed the dip to profit-booking after recent gains and concerns over upcoming US tariff announcements. Global markets were mixed, with Asian markets such as Seoul and Tokyo ending higher, while European markets traded lower.

Despite the decline, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) purchased equities worth ₹2,240.55 crore on a net basis.