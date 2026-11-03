PLAY FORWARD 2026 Strengthens India–Germany Sports Partnership

Frankfurt, Germany, November 3, 2026: Bringing together sports, business, technology and international cooperation, PLAY FORWARD 2026, the Indo-German Sports & Business Conclave, was held on October 30, 2026, at the German Football Association’s (DFB) Campus in Frankfurt, Germany. Presented by Bosch and organised in collaboration with the DFB and stakeholders from the sports ecosystem, the conclave provided a platform for Indian and German leaders to explore opportunities for collaboration and develop a long-term vision for India’s sporting ecosystem through 2036.

The conclave focused on positioning sports as a catalyst for national development, economic growth, social inclusion and international cooperation. Through discussions spanning sports infrastructure, talent development, sports education, technology, broadcasting, investment and para-sports, the event explored how India could draw from international expertise and establish a sustainable, commercially viable and globally competitive sporting ecosystem. A central theme was the need to translate discussions into actionable outcomes, with a roadmap aligned with India’s ambition to emerge as a global sporting powerhouse by 2036.

Highlighting the historical foundations of sports in India, Dr. Prafulla Ketkar spoke about the Vedic sporting ecosystem and the role of sports in shaping society and nation-building. The discussion explored how India’s ancient sporting philosophy and Germany’s established sporting culture could complement each other, creating a foundation for stronger Indo-German cooperation. The conclave also featured perspectives on India’s future sports ecosystem from Mr. Mulrajsinh Chudasama, General Secretary of the Gujarat State Football Association. Discussions on digital methods for innovative and effective talent development featured Professor Jan Mayer, Sports Scientist and Innovator, and Padma Shri Bimal Kumar Roy, former Chairman of the National Statistical Commission, highlighting the importance of evidence-led approaches and structured pathways for developing sporting talent.

Kaushik Moulik, Director, PLAY FORWARD, said, “PLAY FORWARD was never just another event for me; it was a personal dream to bring India and Germany together around a shared vision for the future of sports. With the blessings of the Almighty and the encouragement of our speakers, partners, colleagues, friends and well-wishers across both countries, we were able to turn that dream into a collective endeavour at the DFB Campus in Frankfurt. Inspired by the sporting vision of our Hon’ble Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi ji, we hope to contribute meaningfully to India’s Olympic Vision 2036. The conclave has reaffirmed my belief that a vision becomes meaningful when people come together to turn it into action. I am deeply grateful to the German Football Association (DFB), Bosch, our distinguished speakers and every individual who supported this journey. The successful conclave is not the destination, but the beginning of a larger mission: to translate this vision into a roadmap, the roadmap into action, and action into India’s sporting glory. From a billion dreams to global sporting excellence, PLAY FORWARD is committed to helping shape India’s sporting future through 2036.”

A key focus of the conclave was India’s Olympic vision for 2036 and the development of a structured roadmap to achieve its sporting ambitions. Discussions explored the importance of sports education, curriculum-based learning, talent identification, scientific training methods and the development of a robust sports economy. Speakers also examined the potential for German expertise to support India’s sporting infrastructure and talent development frameworks. The emphasis remained on building an integrated ecosystem that connects grassroots participation with high-performance sport, supported by technology, investment and institutional collaboration.

The conclave examined the role of technology and innovation in transforming sports. Discussions on digital methods for talent development and the introduction of sports technology highlighted the growing importance of data-driven approaches, sports science and innovative solutions in identifying and nurturing athletic talent. Mr. Vikresh Gyanani, CEO of Evoco and a technology leader at Bosch Global, contributed to discussions on sports technology and its potential to strengthen the sporting ecosystem.

The future of sports broadcasting emerged as another important theme, with participants examining the changing economics of sports media, evolving audience behaviour and the need for innovative content distribution models. The session, moderated by Mr. Philipp Bächstädt (TV Presenter, Media Trainer & Former German Cricket International), featured Mr. Abhishek Dubey, National Advisor, Prasar Bharati Sports; Mr. Kay Dammholz, Director of Media Rights at the DFB; Mr. Domenic Hoffmann; and Mr. Vikresh Gyanani, CEO of Evoco and a technology leader at Bosch Global. The discussion highlighted the importance of making sports content more accessible, exploring new approaches to media rights and leveraging artificial intelligence, translation technologies, social media integration and digital platforms to expand audience engagement.

The Indo-German Cricket Saga explored opportunities for greater collaboration between India, a global cricketing powerhouse, and Germany’s developing cricket ecosystem. Moderated by Mr. Philipp Bächstädt (TV Presenter, Media Trainer & Former German Cricket International), the session brought together former Indian cricketers Mr. Chetan Sharma and Mr. Robin Singh, alongside Mr. Abhishek Dubey. The discussion examined how India’s experience, expertise and sporting capabilities could contribute to the development of cricket in Germany. It also highlighted the historical roots of cricket in Germany and the opportunities emerging from the growing Indian diaspora and interest in the sport.

India’s para-sports journey was another significant area of discussion, with legendary para-athlete Dr. Deepa Malik sharing insights into the evolution of para-sports in the country. Drawing from her personal journey and India’s progress on the international stage, she highlighted the milestones achieved by Indian para-athletes and the importance of sustained institutional support. The discussion recognised the role of government initiatives since 2014 in strengthening support for athletes and improving access to facilities, while emphasising the need to continue building an inclusive sporting culture in which para-athletes receive opportunities and recognition comparable to those available across other sporting disciplines.

The conclave also explored the relationship between sports, business and investment, examining opportunities to strengthen the commercial foundations of the sporting ecosystem. Discussions addressed the importance of investment frameworks, international partnerships and collaboration across the sports value chain. Sessions on sports education, women’s empowerment, India’s football ecosystem and the potential of an India-EU Free Trade Agreement in sports and business further broadened the conversation, highlighting the importance of creating enabling conditions for participation, professional development and cross-border engagement.

The programme also featured a series of discussions reflecting the breadth of the Indo-German sporting relationship. The Indian chess story featured chess grandmaster Mr. Dibyendu Barua, while the Indian football story included Mr. Dietmar Beiersdorfer. Discussions on sports education brought together Mr. P.K. Ghosh, Vice Chancellor of Visva-Bharati University; Mr. Gurmeet Singh, CEO and Executive Director of the Electronics and Computer Software Export Promotion Council; Padma Shri Bimal Kumar Roy; and Professor Guru Prakash Paswan. The Indian Olympics Vision for 2036 session featured Dr. h.c. Ann Kathrin Linsenhoff, Professor Jan Mayer, Ms. Mirjam Eisele and Dr. Parthasarathi Bhattacharya, and was moderated by Mr. Dominik Hoffmann. Dr. Deepa Malik shared India’s para-sports journey, while the EU FTA in Sports & Business session featured Dr. Milan Kumar, Mr. Carl Monteiro, Mr. Sachin Verma and Adv. Himanshu Chaturvedi. Sessions on women’s empowerment in sports, sports business and investment, and India, Germany, football and beyond brought together leaders including Dr. h.c. Ann Kathrin Linsenhoff, Ms. Mirjam Eisele, Ms. Chitra Viswanath, Dr. Dirk Rogowski, Mr. Marc Rautenberg, Mr. Dietmar Beiersdorfer, Mr. Navas Meeran, Ms. Julia Farr and Mr. Fabian Veit. Mr. Philipp Bächstädt moderated the discussions on sports broadcasting and the Indo-German Cricket Saga. The concluding segments, including Yoga-Music-Sports and Music for Unity – 75th Year of Indo-German Diplomacy, underscored the role of sports and culture in strengthening people-to-people connections and international understanding.

A key takeaway from PLAY FORWARD 2026 was the need to move beyond dialogue towards a clearly defined and implementable roadmap for India’s sporting future. The conclave envisages strategic outputs, including the PLAY FORWARD Whitepaper 2026–2036, an India Sports Infrastructure Investment Blueprint, a Business and Investment Framework for Sports, Indo-German strategic memoranda of understanding and an AI-driven sports ecosystem roadmap. These proposed outcomes are intended to provide a foundation for continued engagement with government stakeholders, international partners and the wider sporting community.

Through its focus on collaboration, innovation and outcome-driven planning, PLAY FORWARD 2026 reinforced the potential of Indo-German cooperation to support India’s long-term sporting ambitions. By bringing together expertise across sports, technology, education, business and governance, the conclave sought to establish pathways for sustainable development, stronger international partnerships and a future-ready sporting ecosystem that connects grassroots potential with global excellence.

About PLAY FORWARD

PLAY FORWARD is the Indo-German Sports & Business Conclave, conceived as a platform to bring together stakeholders from sports, business, government, technology and academia. With a vision to establish India as a global sporting powerhouse and a leading sports business destination, the initiative seeks to promote international partnerships, investment, infrastructure development, structured talent pathways and the integration of technology into sports. Its long-term ambition is to contribute to a future-ready roadmap for India’s sports ecosystem for 2026–2036.

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