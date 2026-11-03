MuseVention 2026: Igniting Young Minds, Powering Viksit Bharat Through Innovation

As the year draws to a close, Kolkata is gearing up for one of the most anticipated educational events of the year, ‘MuseVention’, the flagship innovation showcase of International STEAM Research (ISR), USA. This year, Our Lady Queen of the Missions School (QMS), Park Circus, takes center stage as the proud host of this celebration of creativity, technology, and experiential learning on November 28, 2026.

Back in 2022, QMS Park Circus became the first school in India to introduce ISR’s AI-STEAM Experiential Learning, setting a benchmark for futuristic education. Under the visionary leadership of the school’s management and the guidance of ISR experts, students began learning by doing, engaging in hands-on activities that integrated Artificial Intelligence, Robotics, Coding, IoT, and Design Thinking. This partnership transformed classrooms into innovation hubs, where curiosity met creativity and learning transcended textbooks.

The results have been extraordinary. Students at QMS have learned to augment technology with ease, eliminating the fear of failure and developing a scientific temper. They’ve mastered the 21st-century 4C skills, Critical Thinking, Creativity, Collaboration, and Communication, becoming agile, adaptable, and future-ready. These young innovators embody the spirit of a generation preparing to thrive in a world shaped by exponential technological growth.

The students of QMS Park Circus have been channelling their energy into innovation since September. Their dedication is palpable, every prototype, every code, every design reflects months of hard work and imagination. Come November 28, 2026, their efforts will culminate in MuseVention, where they will proudly present their inventions and innovations to the world.

MuseVention is not just an exhibition; it’s a celebration of invention literacy, a platform where young minds demonstrate how learning through experience can lead to real-world problem-solving. Thousands of visitors, including educators, technologists, and industry leaders, are expected to witness this grand event. The atmosphere will be electric, filled with ideas that promise to redefine the future of education and innovation in India.

The event will feature competitions among premium schools across Kolkata, each showcasing projects that merge science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics, the essence of STEAM. From AI-driven sustainability models to robotics-based solutions for everyday challenges, MuseVention 2026 will highlight how experiential learning empowers students to think beyond boundaries.

ISR’s approach to education emphasizes learning by doing, nurturing invention literacy and higher-order thinking. It bridges the gap between industry and education, ensuring that students are not just consumers of technology but creators of it. This philosophy aligns seamlessly with India’s National Education Policy (NEP 2020), which advocates for holistic, interdisciplinary, and experiential learning.

Platforms like MuseVention play a vital role in realizing the vision of Viksit Bharat, a developed, self-reliant India driven by innovation and knowledge. By empowering students to become mindful problem solvers and lifelong learners, ISR and QMS are contributing to the nation’s transformation from a knowledge consumer to a knowledge creator.

The theme resonates deeply with the national aspiration of building a future-ready generation capable of addressing global challenges through creativity and science. As India moves toward becoming a hub of innovation, events like MuseVention serve as catalysts, nurturing young inventors who will lead the country into a sustainable and technologically advanced future.

MuseVention 2026 promises to be a showstopper, a grand finale to years of learning, discovery, and innovation. It will not only showcase the brilliance of QMS Park Circus students but also reaffirm the transformative power of experiential education. As the curtain rises on this spectacular event, one thing is certain, the future of education in India is being shaped today, in classrooms where imagination meets invention.

With every robot built, every algorithm coded, and every idea brought to life, the students of QMS Park Circus are proving that the journey toward Viksit Bharat begins with igniting young minds. MuseVention 2026 is more than an event, it’s a movement, a testament to how visionary leadership and global collaboration can empower the next generation to engineer a brighter, smarter, and more sustainable world.