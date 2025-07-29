Stratefix Consulting to Help General Traders in Launching a New Brand

Ahmedabad, 29th July 2025 – Stratefix Consulting, a management-consulting firm that develops and executes growth strategies for mid-sized businesses, has announced a sales consulting mandate with General Traders, a notebook manufacturer and wholesaler that has operated in Ahmedabad since 1954. The partnership aims to streamline sales functions and establish systems that support the business.

Stratefix Consulting will help General Traders implement a sales strategy that includes process development, role clarity, and performance review systems. The firm will design processes for each level of the sales function, support role-based responsibilities, and set up regular reviews. As General Traders moves to its next phase, Stratefix will create a sales roadmap with defined steps, clear reporting, and measurable outcomes. Stratefix works with companies across various sectors to build systems that support operations and improve team coordination.

Chirag Patel, Co-Founder of Stratefix Consulting, said, “We are working with General Traders to implement structured sales systems that align with their growth goals. The project involves setting up clear sales processes, aligning team roles, and creating performance-tracking systems. Over the years, General Traders has built its position in the notebook segment, and our role is to support this foundation with systematic practices that make day-to-day operations more efficient. These systems are designed to be simple to manage and consistent across departments, helping the team make timely decisions and stay aligned with business goals.”

As part of the engagement, Stratefix Consulting will conduct a detailed review of existing sales operations, identify areas for improvement, and design processes that support team coordination and customer response. The scope also includes the development of reporting systems, sales dashboards, and tools to measure team performance and market activity. These systems will be customised to fit the company’s current structure and future growth plans.

Manan Modi, Partner at General Traders commented, “We have been in the notebook business for over seventy years. Our focus has always been on delivering the right products on time and maintaining relationships with our buyers. As we look at new markets and larger volumes, we see value in structured sales practices that help our teams work in an organised way. Partnering with Stratefix Consulting will help us strengthen our internal processes while keeping the agility the market requires. This step is part of our plan to build for the long term. As part of our future vision, we also plan to create a new firm as a startup to launch an innovative brand and product range.”

Stratefix Consulting will support General Traders by reviewing the current sales setup, mapping processes, creating dashboards, and implementing tools for order tracking, lead conversion, and market performance. The project includes sessions to help the internal team manage systems independently and will be carried out in phases. They work with companies across sectors like manufacturing, engineering, FMCG, chemicals, and distribution, and have completed over 750 projects for more than 450 companies in India. It will apply the same method to help General Traders build a structured and scalable sales function.

This collaboration reflects General Traders’ focus on strengthening internal processes and aligning operations with long-term business plans through structured sales practices.