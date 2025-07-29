MAAC Hosts Special Webinar for its 5000 students on Invisible VFX for Storytelling Premiered by VFX Expert Sandeep Kamalasanan

MUMBAI, 29 July 2025: Maya Academy of Advanced Creativity (MAAC), India’s leading training institute for high-end 3D Animation, Visual Effects (VFX), and Digital Design, is pleased to announce a unique addition to its acclaimed “Behind the Screens” series. For the very first time, MAAC welcomed Mr. Sandeep Kamalasanan, Creative Director at Mihira Visual Labs, for a special masterclass that highlighted the art and science of “Building Invisible VFX for Complementing a Story.”

This exclusive session was streamed live to over 5,000 MAAC students across the 130+ centres in the country, offering an inside look at how VFX can support storytelling without ever drawing attention to itself.

Mr. Sandeep Kamalasanan is a celebrated visual artist and storyteller with a rare blend of technical mastery and creative vision. A veteran of the VFX industry for over 28 years, Sandeep began his journey with a passion for computer games, going on to define the standard for immersive visual storytelling in Indian and international cinema. His portfolio spans The Diplomat and Sitare Zameen Par, where “invisible” VFX played pivotal roles in silently enhancing narrative without overt spectacle. He has also contributed his expertise to Mukhbir and Kahaani, cementing his reputation as a maestro of seamless visual effects.

His approach is defined by a keen eye for detail and the ability to distil complex concepts into clear, actionable insights for filmmakers and artists. Sandeep is known for his minimalist touch—knowing exactly when to augment scenes with invisible CGI, when to trust live-action footage, and when to infuse emotion and drama through visual effects. His experience extends beyond film, encompassing animation, AR/VR/MR, ICVFX, and CGI post-production, making him a standout consultant for both feature films and directorial teams.

Webinar Highlights

Live demonstration on how invisible VFX can subtly elevate storytelling without distracting the viewer.

Insightful anecdotes from real projects and experiences revealing the creative decision-making behind each VFX choice.

Q&A session allowing students to interact with a pioneer of the Indian VFX industry.

The “Behind the Screens” initiative continues to bridge the gap between academic learning and real-world industry demands, preparing MAAC students for the evolving landscape of the global Media & Entertainment industry. By hosting such industry pioneers, MAAC reinforces its commitment to delivering cutting-edge training and professional exposure.