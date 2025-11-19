Suno Raises $250M at a $2.45B Valuation

Cambridge, MA – Nov 19 – Suno, a music company built to amplify imagination powered by the world’s most advanced AI model, closes a $250M Series C round at a 2.45B post-money valuation, led by Menlo Ventures with participation from NVentures (NVIDIA’s venture capital arm), Hallwood Media, Lightspeed and Matrix.

“We’re seeing the future of music take shape in real time,” said Mikey Shulman, Co-Founder and CEO of Suno. “In just two years, we’ve seen millions of people make their ideas a reality through Suno, from first-time creators to top songwriters and producers integrating the tool into their daily workflows. This funding allows us to keep expanding what’s possible, empowering more artists to experiment, collaborate, and build on their creativity. We’re proud to be at the forefront of this historic moment for music.” “Suno is the world’s #1 music creation app, making music accessible to everyone. Mikey and the team have built something people genuinely love using and millions of fans are on the platform every day, creating original songs and sharing them with friends,” said Amy Martin, Partner, Menlo Ventures.

In the past year, Suno has redefined what’s possible in music creation. In September, they launched the first-ever generative audio workstation, Suno Studio which blends pro-grade multi-track editing with AI stem generation. Days before Studio’s debut, Suno introduced v5, the company’s most powerful music model to date, delivering greater creative control, studio-quality mixing, improved vocals, and intuitive prompts across every element of a track. As part of the build-up to Suno Studio, Suno acquired WavTool, the first browser-based DAW, bringing their technology and engineering talent to now fuel Suno’s mission to empower artists with best-in-class technology. Suno is building a full-stack music ecosystem, model, workstation, artist tools, and community, designed to foster creative work rather than a one-off generation.

Unprecedented adoption across both new and established creators has signaled a cultural shift in how music can be made and shared. This funding will enable Suno to accelerate what they’re already building: more sophisticated tools for professionals, more delightful experiences for casual creators, and new ways for people to share and connect socially through music. Most importantly, Suno is building an ecosystem where everyone actively participates, rather than passively listens, and new value flows between creatives and listeners, unlocking a more promising future for the broader music community.