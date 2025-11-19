Ayodhya is rising as a Smart City ahead of flag hoisting under CM Yogi’s leadership

Lucknow, Nov 19: Thanks to the vision and policies of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Ayodhya is rapidly evolving into a smart and future-ready city. Ahead of the flag hoisting ceremony, the city is undergoing accelerated development, with a special focus on sustainability, modern infrastructure, and enhanced security. Solar power and other renewable energy sources are being widely adopted to make Ayodhya an eco-friendly urban model.

Strengthening security is a top priority, with CCTV cameras being installed across the city to ensure round-the-clock surveillance. In the years to come, Ayodhya’s transformation is expected to earn global recognition. The spiritual capital is today setting new benchmarks in planned, modern development.

To revive Ayodhya’s ancient identity as the “Sun City,” the government is blending religious heritage with modern technology, green energy, and sustainable urban planning. Landmark initiatives such as the Museum of the Temple, Greenfield Township, Solar Energy City, Digital Virtual Darshan, Vedic Forest, and climate-resilient projects have laid a strong foundation for positioning Ayodhya as a global hub of religious tourism, health security, and environmental leadership.

Today, Ayodhya ranks first among Uttar Pradesh’s 17 smart cities, and under the vision of Ayodhya Master Plan 2031, it is steadily transitioning into a fully solar-powered city.

Development under the Greenfield Township model is further shaping the city’s modern identity while preserving its environmental balance. Guided by the Chief Minister’s directives, this high-tech township, spanning 550 acres under the ‘Navya Ayodhya’ scheme, is one of the most advanced projects in the state. A budget of ₹218 crore is being invested in world-class infrastructure, including underground drainage systems and electricity ducts.

A 200-acre green zone, a super-specialty medical center, a hi-tech park, and a wellness hub are being developed to give the township a sustainable, eco-friendly, and future-oriented urban character.

The goal behind transforming the spiritual city into a hi-tech metropolis is comprehensive: to offer world-class facilities to international visitors while enhancing comfort and convenience for residents. Ayodhya has been declared a Model Solar City under the Uttar Pradesh Solar Energy Policy–2022. A 40 MW solar plant set up in two villages by NTPC Green Energy Limited on 165 hectares of land along the Saryu River is meeting nearly 25–30% of the city’s 198 MW power demand. This major initiative is positioning Ayodhya as a leading example of energy self-reliance and the widespread use of clean energy.

The Ayodhya Development Authority is also driving significant environmental initiatives. Under the Green Fund, 15,000 trees will be planted at 75 locations using the Miyawaki method. Additionally, in partnership with Tata Power, Reliance, and the Adani Group, EV charging stations are being installed at 13 public sites, 10 of which are already operational, with the remaining stations set to launch soon. Through these ambitious efforts, Ayodhya is emerging as a model city for renewable energy and sustainable urban growth.