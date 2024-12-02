Suzuki Motorcycle India Achieves 8% Growth with 94,370 Units Sold in November 2024

New Delhi, 02 December 2024: Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. (SMIPL), the two-wheeler subsidiary of Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan, has announced its sales figures for November 2024.

The company achieved total sales of 94,370 units, marking an 8% growth compared to 87,096 units sold in November 2023.

In the domestic market, SMIPL sold 78,333 units, reflecting a 7% increase from 73,135 units in the same period last year. The company’s exports grew by 15% with 16,037 units sold in international markets, compared to 13,961 units exported in November 2023.