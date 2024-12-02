Suzuki Motorcycle India Achieves 8% Growth with 94,370 Units Sold in November 2024

New Delhi, 02 December 2024: Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. (SMIPL), the two-wheeler subsidiary of Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan, has announced its sales figures for November 2024.
The company achieved total sales of 94,370 units, marking an 8% growth compared to 87,096 units sold in November 2023.
In the domestic market, SMIPL sold 78,333 units, reflecting a 7% increase from 73,135 units in the same period last year. The company’s exports grew by 15% with 16,037 units sold in international markets, compared to 13,961 units exported in November 2023.
Commenting on the performance, Mr. Devashish Handa, Executive Vice President, Sales, Marketing & After Sales, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd., said, “The growth in our sales underline the confidence that customers place in Suzuki two-wheelers. This achievement reflects the success of our customer-centric approach, along with the unwavering dedication of our team, partners and dealer network. We remain committed to delivering Value Packed Products and exceptional service experiences as we continue to consolidate our presence in the industry.”