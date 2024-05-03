India May 03rd, 2024: T–Hub, India‘s leading startup incubator, announced a significant boost for the domestic defense and aerospace sector with the launch of the SIDBI-T–Hub Funding Programme and the signing of several strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) with prominent industry players. Unveiled during the National Defence and Aerospace Innovation Summit(DIAS), this initiative marks a pivotal stride towards nurturing a robust defense and aerospace solution hub in India. It underlines a steadfast commitment to propel innovation, foster collaboration, and fortify national security.

T–Hub‘s MoUs were inked with influential entities including KAVACHH, the International Institute For Space Studies & Research (IISSR), the Directorate of Defence Research & Development- Israel, Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL), Collins Aerospace, the College of Defence Management and the Indian School of Business. These collaborations will facilitate knowledge exchange, expedite technological progress, and cultivate a vibrant ecosystem for innovation within the defense and aerospace sectors. The newly introduced SIDBI-T Hub Funding Programme aims to bridge the financial gap for emerging startups in these sectors, providing crucial support to nurture innovation and enable the development of cutting-edge technologies to address national security requirements.

Dignitaries such as Shri Giridhar Aramane (IAS), Defence Secretary, Ministry of Defence, Govt. of India, Jayesh Ranjan, IAS, Special Chief Secretary of the Industries & Commerce (I&C) and Information Technology (IT) Departments of the Telangana government, Dr. G. Satheesh Reddy, President, The Aeronautical Society of India, Former Chairman DRDO and Scientific Advisor to Rakshya Mantri; Shri BVR Mohan Reddy, Padma Shri awardee, Founder and Chairman CYIENT and Founding member T–Hub; Mahankali Srinivas Rao (MSR), CEO of T–Hub, Anish, Anthony, COO, T–Hub, Sujit Jagirdar, CIO, T–Hub; Satya Prakash Singh, Chief General Manager, SIDBI along with members from Defence Advisory Committee (DAC) graced the summit, reaffirming their commitment to driving innovation and progress in the defense and aerospace sectors.

Shri Jayesh Ranjan (IAS), Special Chief Secretary of the Industries & Commerce (I&C) and Information Technology (IT) Departments of the Telangana government, said, “Telangana’s strategic focus on fostering both defense and aerospace technology reflects our commitment to progress and innovation. Through collaborative initiatives such as the Defence and Aerospace Innovation Summit, we are positioning our state as a leader in these crucial sectors. With a talented workforce and forward-thinking strategies, we are creating opportunities for growth and advancement, drawing positive attention to Telangana’s capabilities on both national and global platforms.” Mahankali Srinivas Rao (MSR), CEO of T–Hub, said, “Through initiatives such as the Defence and Aerospace Innovation Summit, T–Hub empowers startups to harness their entrepreneurial spirit and develop cutting-edge solutions that tackle the industry’s most pressing challenges. Within the vast expanse of the $440 billion global space market lies immense opportunity, with startups emerging as the trailblazers of innovation. At T–Hub, we envision an ecosystem where startups thrive, finding the support, mentorship, and collaboration needed to reach new heights. By bridging startups with corporates and facilitating exposure and networking, we are shaping the future of space exploration and defense solutions, all in line with the spirit of Atmanirbhar Bharat.”

The summit provided an invaluable platform for startups to showcase their disruptive technologies and solutions, spanning from weaponry and unmanned aerial vehicles to satellite technologies and cybersecurity. Through interactive sessions, pitch competitions, and networking opportunities, startups engaged with industry leaders, investors, and potential collaborators, laying the groundwork for future partnerships and expansion. Participating startups in summit included Big Bang Boom Solutions, Skyroot, Edgeforce, Meridian Data labs, Axial Aero, Tractrix, IIC Technologies, Micronel Global Engineers Pvt. Ltd., Latentheat2Comfort, BinfordResearch Labs Private Labs, Jisnu Communications, Arka Aerospace, Zen technologies ltd, Dhruva Space Pvt. Ltd, and Crimson Energy Experts Pvt. Ltd.

The DIAS event also hosted pitch competitions, allowing startups to present groundbreaking ideas to a panel of experts and investors, opening avenues for exposure and crucial funding necessary for their growth and sustainability in the defense and aerospace sectors. Recognition and awards were bestowed upon outstanding Defence Startups/SMEs/Establishments, underscoring excellence and innovation within the industry.