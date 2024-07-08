TCL India On-boards Rohit Sharma as the Brand Ambassador

8th July 2024 Delhi, India TCL – a leading global brand in the Television and Home Appliances segment has recently on-boarded the Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma, represented by RISE Worldwide line, as the national brand ambassador to augment its brand presence. By leveraging Sharma’s goodwill in the market and his association with the most popular sport in the country, TCL aims to increase its brand visibility and credibility in the Indian Market, especially for televisions and washing machines.

Being one of the finest cricket players in Indian cricket history, with over six titles in the t20 tournament and a stellar performance in the 20 World Cup, Sharma’s ambition to go big with every game seamlessly aligns with TCL’s ‘GO BIG’ marketing strategy that focuses on large screen-sized TVs. India’s GDP has been growing tremendously in the past few years paving the way to increased customer expectations. Keeping this in mind, TCL has always emphasized providing extraordinary experiences to its customers. With its exquisite range of large screen-sized TVs, available at an affordable price; TCL has been successful in winning trust of the customers who keep an eye out for bigger and better viewing experiences. In tandem, Sharma’s commitment to deliver 100% in every match, with every ball, and TCL’s commitment to sophistication and innovation make this exclusive one-year partnership a perfect match.

Delighted with the announcement, Philip Xia, General Manager, TCL India, said, “We are elated to welcome the one and only ‘Hitman’ to the TCL India family. Being a cherished icon, he inspires fans to strive for excellence just as we push the boundaries of excellence in technology and products with each launch. With the World Cup just around the corner, Rohit Sharma is undoubtedly the best partner, with whom we can grow our Indian community.”

Underpinning the company’s ambition to connect with its Indian audience and deliver an exceptional experience, the partnership will feature high-impact online and offline marketing campaigns starring India’s beloved ‘Hitman’. The combination of Rohit Sharma and TCL symbolizing power, impact, and a tech-savvy lifestyle will be instrumental in reinforcing the company’s position as a dynamic player in the consumer electronics market.

Talking about his partnership with TCL India, Rohit Sharma said, “TCL’s dedication towards innovating with bigger and better technology-oriented products is inspiring. With this approach, I am looking forward to supporting the company’s efforts to bring the Indian sports community together, through our shared love for cricket.”

As the captain of the Indian National Cricket team, Rohit Sharma has always gained admiration from a massive number of people who look up to him for his leadership traits. Since he likes to play big shots in every game, the brand is also committed to going big with innovation when it comes to all TVs and Washing Machines each year. Henceforth, by advocating a TCL product, the target group’s affinity and purchase consideration are predicted to increase remarkably.