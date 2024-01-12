Tembo Global Industries Limited Surpasses Rs. 300 Crore Turnover in Q3 Financial Year 2023-2024

In a noteworthy announcement, Tembo Global Industries Limited proudly reveals its outstanding achievement of surpassing a turnover of over Rs. 300 crores in the third quarter ending on 31st December 2023, for the financial year 2023-24. This remarkable accomplishment reflects the company’s resilience, strategic planning, and commitment to excellence.

They recorded a turnover of Rs. 249 crores for the year ending on 31st March 2023 and aim to achieve more than Rs. 375 crores in the current year, representing an approximate 50% increment in revenue.

The strong financial performance in the third quarter underscores Tembo Global Industries Limited’s adept management and strategic decision-making. Achieving a turnover of over Rs. 300 crore signifies not only financial success but also the effective execution of business strategies, resilience in the face of economic challenges, and adaptability to dynamic market conditions. The company’s ability to navigate through the complexities of the business landscape and emerge with such a substantial turnover is a testament to its leadership’s vision and the dedication of its workforce.

Speaking while celebrating this significant milestone, Mr. Sanjay Patel, Managing Director, Tembo Global Industries Limited, says, “We look forward to even greater achievements in the future. We recognize that this accomplishment is a stepping stone towards broader goals and continued success. We express gratitude to all stakeholders, including employees, customers, and partners, for their contributions to this success. Our collaborative efforts have propelled the company to this milestone.”

Beyond financial success, Tembo Global Industries Limited places significant emphasis on sustainable and responsible business practices. The company is committed to conducting its operations with the highest ethical standards, minimizing environmental impact, and contributing positively to the communities it serves. The achievement of a Rs. 300 crore turnover aligns with the company’s broader goals of responsible corporate citizenship and sustainable business growth. Tembo Global Industries Limited recognizes the interconnectedness of financial success with societal and environmental well-being.