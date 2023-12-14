Testlify’s AI-Powered Talent Assessment Platform Now Available in India & US to Revolutionize the Recruitment Landscape

India, December 14, 2023 – Today, Testlify, a cutting-edge AI-driven talent assessment platform, has announced its official reach into the Indian and US markets and is poised to transform hiring processes and talent evaluation methodologies.

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Abhishek Shah, Testlify aims to provide businesses with path-breaking tools to forge future-ready and sustainable workforces. Moreover, the company’s strong focus on data security and privacy, supported by AI-driven assessments and remote proctoring solutions, perfectly meets strict data protection regulations for both markets.

Testify is set to revolutionize talent acquisition for startups, SMBs, and enterprise companies globally and empower HRs to build resilient and skilled workforces in the organisation.

Abhishek Shah, Founder of Testlify, stated, “In the wake of the rapidly evolving job market globally, Testlify promises to revolutionize recruitment strategies, providing a platform for companies to hire the right talent by offering unparalleled assessment solutions, a suite of features tailored to diverse industry needs, ensuring a seamless and efficient recruitment process for organizations of all sizes. The platform’s cutting-edge technology and commitment to supporting HR professionals resonate deeply with the corporate landscape globally”.

At the forefront is Testlify’s revolutionary White Label Capabilities, allowing companies to rebrand the platform with their unique identity effortlessly. This empowers organizations to conduct unlimited assessments independently, streamlining the talent discovery process.

Addressing the diverse linguistic needs of a global workforce, Testlify boasts unparalleled Multilingual Support, offering assessments in main global languages – English, German, French, Portuguese, Spanish, Japanese, Italian, and Dutch. Testlify ensures that language is no longer a barrier to accessing top-tier talent.

Testify excels in the realm of technical assessments, offering a wide array of tests. From blue-collar to technical and non-technical assessments, the platform provides a comprehensive suite, covering coding, programming, and software skills. This diversity equips organizations with versatile tools for informed hiring decisions.

Beyond these evaluations, Testify also provides psychometric assessments. This comprehensive approach ensures organizations have a diverse toolkit for making well-informed decisions across various skill sets and attributes.

Additional features abound in Testlify, including audio and video questions, as well as the incorporation of Google Sheets/Docs/Slides questions for evaluating hands-on knowledge. Typing tests, seamless ATS integrations, and a myriad of other features further enhance the platform’s capabilities.

The company is headquartered in Bensalem, Pennsylvania, United States and has all its employees operating work from India, for the US and Indian market. With plans to progressively extend its services to other countries, Testlify aims to signify a pivotal moment in transforming recruitment practices, fostering growth, and providing equitable job opportunities.