Himachal Pradesh , November 29, 2023: Vivek Singh, the dynamic and purpose-driven Chancellor of Arni University (AU) in Kangra, Himachal Pradesh, is spearheading a transformative journey in the higher education landscape. His relentless passion for reshaping the future of higher learning brought him to Himachal nearly a decade ago, where he emerged as a pioneer and change-maker. By blending innovative learning techniques, a focus on soft skills, and cutting-edge courses, he has turned Arni University into a magnet for students from across Northern India, leading to a remarkable increase in student enrollment from 200 to 2000 in just a few years.

Under Vivek Singh’s visionary leadership, Arni University has witnessed an astonishing surge in its student population. From a humble 200 students when it gained UGC accreditation in 2009, the institution’s enrollment has skyrocketed to 2000 in 2023, with steady growth in each academic session.

Vivek Singh’s commitment to innovation is evident in AU’s approach. The university offers a diverse array of programs, promotes interdisciplinary learning, and focuses on soft skills and personality development, setting it apart from its peers. AU offers a range of new-age courses that encompass emerging fields like artificial intelligence, data science, sustainable development, and more, equipping students to excel in the rapidly evolving job market.

This combination of factors has not only attracted students but also contributed to the growth of Himachal Pradesh’s higher education landscape. Arni University has become a vital part of the region’s educational fabric, empowering students to excel academically and prepare for successful careers. The university’s vision of “Skill Comprehensive Higher Education” underscores its forward-thinking approach, specifically focusing on building sustainable livelihoods in a challenging geographical region – Himachal Pradesh.

Vivek Singh’s vision extends beyond employability; he aims to ignite the spirit of entrepreneurship among students. Arni University serves as a holistic educational ecosystem, where students are equipped with the tools needed to excel in their chosen fields, contribute to society, and make a lasting impact on the world. The institution fosters versatility, promotes experiential learning, and encourages an interdisciplinary approach, enabling students to pursue their passions and achieve their dream careers.

In a recent groundbreaking initiative, Vivek Singh announced special provisions for students from defense families seeking admission to different courses. The university has been empaneled for the

Jammu and Kashmir Scholarship Scheme, offering admission to students recommended by the Indian Army’s Northern Command Headquarters. This initiative is a testament to AU’s commitment to serving those who have served the nation.

Vivek Singh’s visionary leadership has transformed Arni University into a hub of innovative learning and social responsibility. The institution’s meteoric growth in student population, its commitment to new-age courses, and its focus on nurturing socially sensitive individuals have not only impacted Himachal Pradesh but also extended the reach of quality higher education to Northern India. Under Vivek Singh’s guidance, Arni University is on its way to becoming a beacon of education and empowerment for the entire region.

By – B K Jha