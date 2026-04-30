“The Discipline Behind the Distribution”: HPCL Strengthens Vigilance as Supply Scales Nationwide

Kolkata, April 30, 2026: Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) is strengthening discipline across its LPG distribution network amid rising demand, backed by a robust vigilance framework to ensure transparency and system integrity.

Between April 1 and April 29, 2026, HPCL delivered 362 lakh LPG cylinders nationwide, including 12.7 lakh on April 29 alone. The company also dispatched 2,16,507 tankers during the period, with 9,522 tankers moved in a single day, highlighting the scale of operations.

In parallel, HPCL recorded 12,02,694 KL of Motor Spirit and 20,78,756 KL of High-Speed Diesel sales, reflecting stable supply across fuel segments.

To enforce compliance, HPCL conducted 6,217 inspections between March 14 and April 29, initiating action against 173 distributors, including 34 suspensions. Additionally, 664 raids led to 44 FIRs and the seizure of 4,155 LPG cylinders, targeting diversion, hoarding, and unauthorized sales.

Digital adoption remains strong, with 99.3% of LPG bookings made online. The company also expanded access to smaller cylinders, selling 7,68,892 units of 5 kg and 26,916 units of 2 kg cylinders to support underserved segments.

HPCL said its combined focus on scale, vigilance, and digital systems is aimed at ensuring a transparent, accountable, and consumer-centric LPG distribution network.