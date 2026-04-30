Virgio Presents: The Devil Approved Drop

Bengaluru, April 30, VIRGIO, the trailblazer in sustainable fashion known for crafting high-quality, sustainable pieces with precision and purpose, unveils its boldest drop yet: Devil Approved Drop. A collection that distills the spirit of fashion’s most unforgettable cinematic wardrobe from Devil Wears Prada into a modern, unapologetic edit for today’s dresser.

Drawing from the sharp, transformative style arcs of iconic on-screen characters, the collection reimagines power dressing through a contemporary lens. Think razor-tailored silhouettes, commanding structures, and timeless stripe narratives that echo authority and evolution. Each piece captures that defining moment when style becomes identity, decisive, self-assured, and impossible to ignore. This is fashion that speaks before you do.

Crafted the VIRGIO way, the collection seamlessly blends statement-making design with conscious creation. The result is a wardrobe that feels exclusive, intentional, and aligned with the future of fashion.

With inclusive sizing extending up to 6XL, The Devil Wears VIRGIO expands the narrative of power dressing, ensuring it belongs to everybody, every scale, and every expression of individuality. Besides pushing the boundaries of innovation, VIRGIO also integrates AI-led cataloguing to streamline design, production, and delivery, reinforcing its position as a new-age brand redefining how fashion is imagined, experienced, and owned in India.

“The Devil Approved Drop is our interpretation of power dressing for today, where iconic fashion moments are reengineered through the lens of high-fashion, sustainability, technology, and inclusivity. We are not just creating clothes; we are building a system where style is decisive, responsible, and made to belong to everyone.” — Amar Nagaram, Co-Founder, VIRGIO

Extending the experience beyond the wardrobe, VIRGIO brings the collection to life through a cinematic launch. A fashion ad film inspired by The Devil Wears Prada will premiere in theatres across seven cities, Bangalore, Delhi NCR, Pune, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, and Surat, starting 1st May, 2026. This immersive rollout transforms fashion into storytelling, inviting audiences to not just wear the collection, but step into its world.

Devil Approved is more than a collection. It’s a declaration, bold, conscious, and designed to be seen.

Available exclusively at virgio.com starting 1st May, 2026.