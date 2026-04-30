Gola Sizzlers Unveils Gola Privé: A More Refined Expression of Its Iconic Legacy

A contemporary space with a sharper focus on ambience, curated additions, and the brand’s enduring culinary identity

New Delhi, Apr 30: Gola Sizzlers expands its footprint with the launch of Gola Privé at Unity One Elegante, Netaji Subhash Place, marking a thoughtful evolution of the brand into a more refined, experience-led dining space. Known for its legacy of indulgent sizzlers and consistent flavours, Gola Sizzlers now steps into a format that prioritises ambience, detail, and a more elevated culinary journey.

Gola Privé has been conceptualised as a natural extension of the brand, one that retains its core identity while reimagining how guests engage with it. The space moves away from the high-energy, casual familiarity of traditional outlets, offering instead a more polished, intimate setting defined by design, comfort, and a slower, more intentional dining pace.

While the foundation of the menu remains rooted in Gola Sizzlers’ well-loved offerings, Gola Privé introduces a layer of sophistication through thoughtful additions. A curated selection of fresh salads and a range of Pan-Asian dishes expand the menu, bringing in lighter, more diverse flavour profiles that complement the brand’s signature indulgence. The idea is not to replace what works, but to enhance it. allowing diners to experience the brand in a more versatile way.

This launch reflects Gola Sizzlers’ continued ability to adapt to changing dining preferences while maintaining its emotional connect with customers. Over the years, the brand has built a strong reputation for consistency, generous portions, and flavours that resonate across generations. With Gola Privé, that legacy is carried forward into a more contemporary, design-conscious format.

Speaking on the launch, Manik Kapoor, Director, Gola Sizzlers, said,

“With Gola Privé, we wanted to create something that feels more immersive and elevated without losing the essence of who we are. It’s about offering our audience a more refined environment where the same flavours they love can be experienced differently, more thoughtfully, more comfortably.” Rajat Kapoor, Director, Gola Sizzlers, added,

“The idea was to evolve with our audience. Dining today is as much about the space and overall experience as it is about the food. Gola Privé allows us to explore that balance, introducing new elements while staying true to the warmth and familiarity that define Gola Sizzlers.”

Strategically located in Netaji Subhash Place, Gola Privé is positioned to cater to a discerning, urban audience seeking both comfort and novelty within a single dining experience.

With this new chapter, Gola Sizzlers continues to demonstrate its ability to grow with intent bridging its legacy with a more elevated, future-facing approach to hospitality.