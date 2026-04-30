WEX® Taps Extend to Enable Corporate Card Payments in SAP Concur Solutions

WEX brings smarter AP solutions to Corporate Card customers with the help of growing fintech business, Extend.

NEW YORK–Extend, a leader in embedded virtual card payments, today announced a collaboration with WEX Inc. (NYSE: WEX), a global leader in intelligent payment solutions, to enable virtual card payments inside Concur Invoice. WEX corporate card customers can now connect their WEX commercial account in Concur Invoice to generate and settle vendor payments with virtual cards—all automatically and without leaving the Concur platform.

As an established SAP Concur partner, Extend provides WEX with the infrastructure key to facilitating—and accelerating—this strategic integration designed to deliver more value to business customers. This news reflects Extend’s growing position as a trusted fintech partner for financial institutions and corporate payment providers looking to deliver embedded payment capabilities inside the platforms their customers already rely on.

A Seamless Payments Experience for WEX Customers

For WEX corporate card customers using Concur Invoice, this integration not only enables a new level of control and security over vendor payments, it also means a more streamlined and automated AP process. When an invoice is received, Concur Invoice automatically generates a virtual card linked to the customer’s registered WEX commercial account—complete with a unique 16-digit number, spend limit, validity date, and invoice reference—then authorizes, remits, and reconciles the payment end to end.

This gives WEX customers the ability to:

Settle invoices with single-use virtual cards generated from their existing WEX commercial account

Control payment amounts and timing with per-invoice virtual card parameters

Pay suppliers faster, improving cash flow, and days payable outstanding

Automate reconciliation and gain complete visibility into payment delivery

Eliminate paper checks and reduce associated risks and administrative burden

Earn available card rebates on vendor transactions

“WEX is committed to providing our customers with intelligence-led solutions that transform Accounts Payable from a back-office function into a strategic driver of working capital,” said Carlos Carriedo, Chief Operating Officer, Americas Payments & Mobility, WEX. “By partnering with Extend to embed virtual card payments inside Concur Invoice, we are delivering infrastructure that offers granular control over every transaction, all without disrupting how they already operate.”

WEX: Optimizing the AP Lifecycle with Virtual Card Technology

WEX modernizes the entire AP lifecycle through an intelligence-led orchestration layer that replaces vulnerable credentials with single-use virtual tokens that help neutralize fraud at the point of issuance. This digital architecture simplifies complex global payments across countries, currencies and systems to manage virtual cards and process transactions — all on one platform. By combining this transaction processing with strategic supplier enablement and guided enrollment, WEX helps transform Accounts Payable from a traditional cost center into a scalable, value-generating asset.

Andrew Jamison, CEO and co-founder of Extend, shares “WEX is one of the most respected names in corporate payments, and this partnership reflects the momentum we’re seeing across the industry. Extend has built the infrastructure that lets card issuers and payment platforms deploy new capabilities inside the software their customers already use, without ripping and replacing what’s already working. As customer expectations rapidly evolve, so does the race to deliver more connected payment workflows—Extend is excited to be the partner that makes it possible.”

Extend: The Embedded Payments Layer for Enterprise

Extend’s platform sits at the intersection of card rails, spend management, and expense software—connecting legacy payment infrastructure to modern business workflows. With partnerships across major issuing banks, integrations with the three largest card networks, and a growing footprint within solutions like Concur Invoice, Extend has built the connective tissue that allows financial institutions and corporate payment providers to offer new experiences to end users without costly, time-intensive direct integrations.

As business software platforms and card programs continue to converge, Extend is uniquely positioned to accelerate this shift across the industry. The WEX partnership is the latest example of a leading corporate payment provider leveraging Extend’s infrastructure to move faster, reach more customers, and deliver more value from existing card programs.