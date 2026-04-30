Bhubaneswar to Host ‘Shraddhanjali 2026’ — A Musical Tribute to Guru Bauri Bandhu Sethi

Bhubaneswar, April 30: Delhi-based cultural organization Swaranjali is set to bring an evening of classical music and tribute to Odisha’s capital with Shraddhanjali 2026, a commemorative concert dedicated to Guru Late Suramani Bauri Bandhu Sethi.

The event will be held on June 20, 2026, at 5 PM at Gita Govinda Sadan, Jayadev Bhawan, Ashok Nagar, Bhubaneswar. Organized in association with Shreyas Webmedia Solutions, the program aims to honor the legacy of the late guru through a curated lineup of classical performances.

The evening will feature a group vocal presentation by the disciples of Shri Avimanyu Sahoo from Sishuniketan School, Mancheswar. Instrumental highlights include a sitar and sarod duet by Shri Jeeban Prakash Das and Shri Sandeep Rout. Vocal recital by Smt. Bilambita Banisudha and a solo sitar performance by Shri Subrata De are also part of the program.

The event will be anchored by Vidwan Shri Alok Das, adding a narrative touch to the musical proceedings.

Organizers have extended an open invitation to music lovers, patrons of classical arts, and the general public to attend the event and pay tribute to the revered गुरु through music.

For further details and RSVP, interested attendees may contact 9910300319, 8447507053, or 9937001349.

Swaranjali, founded by Subrata De, continues to promote Indian classical music through performances and cultural initiatives across the country, in collaboration with partners like Shreyas Webmedia Solutions.