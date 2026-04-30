Myntra’s ‘Beauty Made Personal’ campaign featuring Alia Bhatt focuses on simplifying beauty discovery across makeup, skincare and more

– The campaign spans three films, each focusing on a distinct beauty discovery challenge

Bengaluru, April 30, 2026: Myntra Beauty has launched ‘Beauty Made Personal’, a multi-film brand campaign, marking Alia Bhatt’s first film since her appointment as Myntra Beauty’s brand ambassador. The campaign brings together three films that address how shoppers discover beauty on platforms today; from skincare personalisation and product authenticity to the adoption of global trends like K-Beauty.

Myntra’s beauty portfolio is growing consistently ahead of the overall online beauty market, driven by rising interest in ingredient-led routines, preventive skincare, and adoption of global trend formats. A large share of Myntra Beauty shoppers are Gen Z, and more than half of the platform’s demand comes from Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets. The category spans over 4,500+ brands and 1.75 lakh+ SKUs.

The campaign reflects Myntra’s focus on converting interest into confident purchase behaviour by enhancing discovery experience through personalisation, curation, and scale. Each film showcases a relatable moment of confusion in a shopper’s beauty journey, resolved by Myntra Beauty to bring this to life. Alia Bhatt features across all three films as a familiar, reassuring presence, introducing platform features and shifting the tone from overwhelm to clarity. Speaking about the campaign, Neha Gulati, Senior Director – Brand Marketing, Myntra, said: “Beauty discovery today is becoming more intent-led, with shoppers seeking greater clarity and confidence as they navigate routines, ingredients, and evolving trends. With Beauty Made Personal, we are bringing alive Myntra Beauty’s focus on simplifying this journey through strong selection and technology-driven discovery experiences. Alia’s cultural relevance and relatability make her a compelling voice for the campaign, helping us connect meaningfully with a new generation of beauty consumers.”

Actor Alia Bhatt added, “Today, beauty feels more personal than ever, but it can also feel overwhelming with so many trends, ingredients, and routines to keep up with. What I love about this campaign is how authentically it reflects those moments of confusion, while also showing that discovery doesn’t have to be complicated. Myntra Beauty makes it easier to explore what works for you and build routines with confidence.”

About the Films:

Film 1: Skincare Discovery & Personalisation

The first film addresses one of the common challenges in beauty shopping: the journey from research to making a confident purchase. It opens on a young woman in her mirror beginning a skincare routine, which quickly spirals into confusion as she navigates competing ingredient claims and content-led advice. Products multiply around her, making routine-building feel increasingly daunting. Alia Bhatt enters as a calm presence, acknowledging the overload before directing attention to Myntra’s in-app quiz, which surfaces personalised skincare recommendations. The visual clutter retreats as the protagonist moves through the app, landing on a routine that works for her. The film lands on the message that good skincare discovery should involve no trial and error, just smart, sorted choices.

Film 2: Authenticity & Product Trust

The second film focuses on a growing concern among beauty shoppers: confidence in product authenticity when exploring newer or unfamiliar brands. The protagonist is shown deep in research mode ; tabs open, unboxing videos running, reviews conflicting ; with excitement gradually giving way to hesitation. Alia Bhatt steps in to introduce Myntra Beauty’s direct-to-brand sourcing model, which underpins the platform’s assurance of 100% authentic products. The film positions Myntra’s assortment as not just wide, but credible too.

Film 3: K-Beauty & Global Trend Adoption (To be released on 28th April)

The third film brings focus to K-Beauty, one of the fastest-growing beauty segments on the platform. It captures the experience of a shopper encountering the layered world of K-Beauty routines; the product sequencing, the formats, the steps; compelling to explore but difficult to navigate for the uninitiated. The film uses visual exaggeration to mirror this complexity, before transitioning to a calmer, more intuitive browsing experience on Myntra. Alia Bhatt guides the protagonist through Myntra’s curated K-Beauty selection, bringing alive the platform’s role in making globally popular but locally unfamiliar routines more accessible and starter-friendly.

Links to the film:

Film 1:https://www.instagram.com/reel/DXbN41HDx9M/?igsh=MXI1dHhrMGN2NXI1dg%3D%3D

Film 2: https://www.instagram.com/reel/DXi2t84D3Jz/?igsh=aWt2emY1cHNkc290

Film 3: https://www.instagram.com/reel/DXvu5peIDbh/?igsh=eXJwanJzb3p0dHc3