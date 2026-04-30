Grovy India posts 62% growth in net profit at Rs 3 cr in FY26

New Delhi, April 30, 2026: Grovy India Limited, a BSE listed real estate company today announced its results for Q4 and financial year 2025-26.

The company’s net profit rose by 62% to Rs 2.9 crore in FY26 as against Rs 1.8 crore in FY25. The total revenue rose to Rs 35 crore from Rs 26 crore in FY25.

The company delivered broad-based growth across all key financial metrics reflecting operational excellence and disciplined capital management.

Ankur Jalan, CFO, Grovy India Limited said, “We continue to witness strong demand in the real estate market, particularly in South Delhi, which remains an evergreen and resilient market with strong long-term potential. Supported by favorable macroeconomic conditions and sustained premium residential demand, we believe South Delhi is positioned for stronger growth compared to many other markets, reinforcing our positive outlook for the coming years. Further, with our running inventory in hand and our partnership with GGF, we believe the Company is well positioned to drive development growth two-to-three-fold over the next couple of years.”

The company is undertaking the development of multiple residential projects across high-end South Delhi colonies spanning 1.53 lakh sq ft which is expected to be delivered between Q3FY27-Q4FY28.

The company also has in its pipeline two residential projects in GK 1 and Defence Colony, cumulatively spanning 35000 sq ft.

Highlighting the potential of South Delhi, Jalan added, “South Delhi is one of India’s most supply constrained premium markets with strong historic price appreciation and high rental demand from expatriates, diplomats and professionals. As compared to other regions, projects in South Delhi possess a lower turnaround time, low-to-negligible time and cost escalation risks, low price volatility and regulatory certainty and a high resale certainty making investment a high return low risk proposition.”