The St. Regis Mumbai Welcomes Bruno Fuentes as Director of Restaurants, Penthouse

Mumbai, July 2026: As Mumbai’s dining and nightlife landscape continues to evolve, Penthouse at The St. Regis Mumbai is strengthening its position as one of the city’s most exciting lifestyle destinations with the appointment of Bruno Fuentes as Director of Restaurants, Penthouse.

From award-winning rooftop bars in Hong Kong to one of Bangkok’s most celebrated restaurant destinations, Bruno brings over a decade of international food and beverage experience. Known for building distinctive restaurant concepts and creating venues guests return to time and again, he joins Penthouse at a time when Mumbai’s appetite for destination dining has never been stronger.

A graduate of California State University, Long Beach with a Bachelor of Science in Hospitality Management, Bruno has built a career spanning restaurant operations, commercial strategy, guest experience and luxury service. Most recently, Bruno led Guilty Bangkok and Aqua Bar at Anantara Siam Bangkok, helping elevate Guilty into Bangkok’s top-ranked Peruvian restaurant on TripAdvisor through innovative programming and guest engagement. His experience also includes leading the acclaimed Popinjays Rooftop Restaurant & Bar at The Murray, Hong Kong, bringing valuable expertise in shaping vibrant dining and nightlife destinations.

Having lived and worked across Los Angeles, Hong Kong and Bangkok, Bruno has experienced first-hand how every city creates its own social culture. Now in Mumbai, he is eager to immerse himself in a city he describes as one where heritage, ambition and creativity coexist effortlessly.

“What excites me most about Mumbai is its incredible energy. It’s a city that blends rich heritage with modern ambition and is constantly evolving. I’ve always admired the warmth of Indian people and I’m excited to experience that every day. I’m equally looking forward to exploring the city’s dynamic food and beverage scene, from iconic local favourites like Vada Pav to the innovative restaurants and bars that are constantly pushing creative boundaries.”His philosophy aligns naturally with Penthouse’s vision of bringing together exceptional dining, inventive beverage programmes and vibrant social experiences.

“Guests may remember what they ate or drank, but they never forget how a place made them feel. For me, it’s about creating an atmosphere where every detail feels considered, every interaction feels genuine and every visit leaves guests wanting to come back.”