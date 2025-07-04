The Student Budget Killer That’s Hiding In Plain Sight, According To A Personal Finance Expert

Getting through university without going broke feels impossible these days. Between rising tuition fees, soaring rent prices, and the general cost of living, students are stretched thinner than ever. Most know they should budget better, but many don’t realise they’re making one spending mistake that’s silently draining their accounts.

According to money expert Fred Harrington from SaveMyCent, a digital savings platform, there’s one spending habit that stands out above all others as the biggest budget killer for students. “I’ve analysed thousands of spending patterns, and there’s always one category that consistently destroys student budgets,” says Fred.

The revelation might surprise you, but once you understand the true cost, it becomes clear why this particular spending trap is so dangerous for student finances.

Fred has spent years helping people identify their biggest money drains, and when it comes to students, the pattern is unmistakable. Through his work at SaveMyCent, he’s seen how one seemingly innocent habit can spiral into a budget nightmare that follows students long after graduation. He elaborates below.

Why Food Delivery Is The Ultimate Money Trap

The culprit? According to Fred, it’s takeaway food and delivery apps. It might seem obvious, but the true scale of damage goes beyond what most students realise.

“A £12 Deliveroo order here, a £15 Just Eat meal there – students think it’s just convenience,” explains Fred. “But when you add it up, they’re often spending £200-400 per month on food delivery alone. That’s more than some pay in rent.”

The problem isn’t just the individual cost of each order. Delivery apps have mastered the art of making spending feel painless through small fees that add up quickly. Service charges, delivery fees, surge pricing, and those sneaky “small order fees” can easily add 30-50% to your actual food cost.

The Hidden Budget Damage

Most students budget around £150-200 per month for all their food shopping. But Fred’s research shows that heavy delivery app users often spend double or triple that amount without realising it.

“The apps make it so easy to order that students lose track of their spending,” says Fred. “They’ll order food three times in one day and justify each purchase separately, never adding up the total damage.”

The convenience factor creates a dangerous cycle. Students order takeaway because they’re too busy to cook, but the extra expense means they have to work more hours to cover costs, leaving even less time for cooking, and the cycle continues.

Breaking The Delivery Habit Without Losing Convenience

Fred doesn’t suggest students never order takeaway again, but recommends treating it like any other entertainment expense rather than a food necessity.

“Set a monthly limit for delivery, maybe £50-80 maximum,” he advises. “When you hit that limit, you’re done for the month. It forces you to be more selective about when convenience is really worth the premium.”

For busy periods like exam weeks, Fred suggests batch cooking simple meals on Sundays, keeping emergency foods like pasta and tinned sauce on hand, and splitting delivery costs with flatmates when you do order.

Fred Harrington from SaveMyCent, commented:

“University is where many people develop their long-term money habits, and convenience spending is one of the most dangerous patterns students can fall into. The problem with delivery apps is that they rewire your brain to expect instant gratification. Students get used to solving problems with a few taps on their phone.

“I’ve seen graduates who earned good salaries but couldn’t save money because they never learned to delay gratification during university. They’d order lunch everyday at work and always choose the convenient option over the cheaper one.

“A student spending £300 monthly on delivery could save £2,700 per year – that’s a holiday, emergency fund, or serious head start on post-graduation life. The habits you build at university stick with you, so make them count.”