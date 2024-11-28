The Westin Gurgaon, New Delhi Unveils First-Ever 5 Star Teppanyaki Experience at EEST

New Delhi 28th November 2024: The Westin Gurgaon, New Delhi introduces the first-ever Teppanyaki experience in a 5-star hotel in Gurgaon. Teppan by EEST is not just a meal; it’s a captivating culinary performance where masterful techniques meet the finest ingredients to create an unforgettable dining experience. The Teppanyaki philosophy is deeply rooted in freshness, simplicity, and a commitment to excellence. Guests can enjoy an exclusive seating arrangement at Teppan, offering a front-row experience to witness the artistry of Teppanyaki cooking firsthand.

EEST’s masterful chefs meticulously source premium meats, the freshest seafood, and seasonal vegetables to ensure every dish reflects the rich flavours and authenticity of Japanese cuisine. At the heart of their offering is the mastery of chefs trained in traditional Teppanyaki techniques. With precision and flair, they craft flavorful masterpieces on a sizzling iron grill, cooked to perfection before guests. The Teppanyaki experience goes beyond taste, offering a sensory celebration of fresh aromas, sizzling sounds, and the visual artistry of live cooking.

EEST at Westin Gurgaon, New Delhi, invites guests to indulge in its expertly curated Teppanyaki offerings, featuring an exquisite 5 and 7-course set menu for both vegetarians and non-vegetarians. The vegetarian menu enchants the palate with appetisers such as cucumber maki, avocado and cream cheese, and crispy vegetables in sweet chilli sauce, paired with edamame beans spiced with shichimi. The mains include highlights such as seared cottage cheese with Thai basil coriander sauce, Teppan-fried rice with shiitake mushrooms, and silken tofu in black bean sauce, ending with indulgent desserts like a chocolate almond cake and a rum-flambéed chocolate tart.

The non-vegetarian menu elevates the experience with sushi and dim sum-inspired starters, including salmon sashimi, tuna nigiri, and pork gyoza. Signature mains feature sliced pork belly in ginger soy, prawns with sautéed udon noodles, and chicken in black bean sauce. A refreshing yuzu lemongrass sorbet adds a delightful interlude, while the rich desserts provide a perfect finale.

Seafood lovers are in for a treat with selections like Black Tiger Prawns in oriental yellow curry, Scottish Salmon with asparagus and teriyaki sauce, and Grilled Black Cod with mustard chilli sauce. Each dish captures the essence of premium seafood paired with authentic Teppanyaki techniques. For Meat enthusiasts, the menu features bold flavours with dishes such as Tenderloin Suteki in yakiniku sauce, Lat Ma Gai Chicken, and the indulgent Flambéed Australian Lamb Chop with chilli oyster sauce. Vegetarians can savour vibrant creations like Horenso, a blend of spinach and pak choi in black bean sauce, or Aburi Paneer with broccoli and coriander sauce, alongside grilled asparagus and assorted mushrooms. Whether seeking bold flavours or refined subtleties, EEST promises an exceptional Teppanyaki experience.

Don’t miss this exceptional Teppanyaki experience at EEST, Westin Gurgaon available for both lunch & dinner.