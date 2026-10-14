Therma-Tru Introduces Passage, Its First Storm Door Collection

DEERFIELD, Ill., Oct 14 — Therma-Tru Doors, the nation’s leading manufacturer of fiberglass entry doors, has today announced a new line of storm doors. The Passage collection is the brand’s first venture into the storm door market, further expanding the Therma-Tru Complete Door System.

“Entering the storm door category is a natural next step for Therma-Tru,” said Kevin Fein, general manager of Fortune Brands Outdoors, which includes Therma-Tru. “Therma-Tru has long been a trusted entry door brand among building professionals, and the Passage collection allows us to bring that same craftsmanship, durability and value to the storm door category—offering a single, trusted source for the entire entryway.”

The Passage storm door collection includes six styles at a range of price points. The Passage Core door delivers reliable weather protection and fresh-air ventilation in a highview design. It is available in white, almond, sandstone and brown and includes a 10-year limited warranty.*

The Passage Plus door provides flexible ventilation and dependable weather protection in a versatile midview design. Built on a heavy-duty aluminum frame, Passage Plus is available in white or brown and comes with adjustable vent options and a lifetime limited warranty.*

Rounding out the collection, the Passage Premier series includes one midview and three fullview styles with enhanced views, energy-efficient options and premium functionality. Each door features a heavy-duty aluminum frame, dual weatherstripping and a lifetime limited warranty. Available options include a retractable screen, interchangeable screen and glass inserts, internal blinds, and handlesets in brushed nickel, brass or antique bronze. All door styles are available in white, with select styles also offered in black, almond or brown.