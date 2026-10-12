Trading Central Expands UCITS ETF Range

PARIS, Oct 12 — Trading Central SA (“Trading Central“) today announced the launch of two new UCITS ETFs in partnership with HANetf, Europe’s first and leading white-label UCITS ETF and ETC platform.

The new funds join the Trading Central Quant Europe 50 Equity UCITS ETF (TCQE), launched on 13 August 2026, bringing the Trading Central Quant ETF range to three.

NEW – Trading Central Quant U.S. 50 Equity UCITS ETF (TCQU) | ISIN: IE000M5KXSP3

– Trading Central Quant U.S. 50 Equity UCITS ETF (TCQU) | ISIN: IE000M5KXSP3 NEW – Trading Central Quant Global 50 Equity UCITS ETF (TCQW) | ISIN: IE000YM4FP49

– Trading Central Quant Global 50 Equity UCITS ETF (TCQW) | ISIN: IE000YM4FP49 Trading Central Quant Europe 50 Equity UCITS ETF (TCQE) | ISIN: IE000DN0XQM1

All three ETFs are available to trade on Euronext Paris, Euronext Milan, Euronext Dublin, the London Stock Exchange, and Börse Frankfurt. J.P. Morgan serves as fund administrator and custodian, while GTX acts as the market maker across these exchanges.

This launch marks Trading Central’s continued expansion into investable products, leveraging its proprietary research and data to help brokers grow revenue and wallet share, with no additional integration required.

“Our mission has always been to empower brokers to help their clients invest with more confidence. With these ETFs, we continue to turn our expert methodologies into investable products, offering European brokers and distributors a new way to expand their client proposition and deepen their relationships with clients,” said Alain Pellier, CEO of Trading Central.

The Methodology

Each ETF seeks to track, to the extent possible, the performance of its corresponding Solactive TC Quant 50 Index, before fees and expenses:

TCQU : Solactive TC Quant U.S. 50 Index NTR

: Solactive TC Quant U.S. 50 Index NTR TCQW : Solactive TC Quant WW 50 Index NTR

: Solactive TC Quant WW 50 Index NTR TCQE: Solactive TC Quant EU 50 Index NTR

The Solactive TC Quant Indices are built on Trading Central’s proprietary TC Quantamental Rating® framework, which scores eligible securities across five factor groups (growth, value, income, quality, and momentum) to select the top 50 securities. The indices are equally weighted, capped at 17 securities per sector, and rebalanced monthly to limit concentration risk. The breadth and balance of factors in this data-driven approach are designed to help manage volatility while seeking risk-adjusted returns over time.

The TCQU and TCQW ETFs employ synthetic replication, with Citigroup acting as the performance swap provider. The TCQE ETF employs physical replication. All three ETFs are PEA-eligible in France.