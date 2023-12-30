Troca Caribbean – Unqueue for Business Wins Bronze Stevie Award in 2023 International Business Awards

Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, December 30, 2023 — TROCA Caribbean, a leading change consultancy based in Trinidad and Tobago, is leading the charge and sealing award wins for its clients from the renowned Stevie Awards, a global benchmark for business excellence. The Stevie Awards recognize outstanding achievements in various categories, encompassing achievement, innovation, and customer satisfaction, establishing itself as one of the world’s premier business awards.

In an innovative new awards partnership product from TROCA Caribbean Ltd., their client Unqueue for Business was named the winner of a Bronze Stevie® Award in the Tech Start-Up of the Year – Software category in the 20th Annual International Business Awards®.

TROCA Caribbean sought out local technology powerhouse Unqueue for Business CEO Agyei Archer and combined TROCA’s awesome content writing, business coaching and award judging experience with Unqueue for business to enter the Tech start-up of the year category for the Stevie’s International Business awards 2023.

The prestigious Stevie International Business Awards recognizes Unqueue for Business with a Tech Start up Award in 2023. More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories. This year’s competition also featured several new categories to recognize organizations and individuals’ achievements in sustainability initiatives.

TROCA Caribbean’s CEO & Principal Consultant, Leila Craig, emphasized the transformative power of awards, stating, “Winning awards gives you more credibility, a unique differentiator from the competition. Leveraging Awards to strengthen our international reputation and validity (and of course increase revenue) is the goal for TROCA Caribbean.”

The accolades received by TROCA Caribbean – Unqueue for Business were underscored by the Stevie Judges’ insightful comments, highlighting the exceptional work of Unqueue for business and TROCA Caribbean:

Stevie judges’ comments:

“Unqueue’ s ability to adapt and provide an essential service during a pandemic, coupled with its dedication to supporting local businesses, make Unqueue a remarkable startup. With its user-focused, data-driven approach, Unqueue is clearly an invaluable tool for the Caribbean business community.”

“What stood out to me in this entry is Unqueue Distributors Limited’s creative response to the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Their platform, Unqueue for Business, goes beyond being a digital shopping platform by offering entrepreneurship training to micro-entrepreneurs, contributing to the economic resilience of SMEs in Trinidad and Tobago. The significant growth of the platform, from 197 merchants in January 2021 to over 1,100 merchant accounts and a shopper network of more than 37,000 unique users, is a testament to its effectiveness and positive influence on the local community.”

“TROCA Caribbean is a commendable change management consultancy providing valuable services to local businesses in Trinidad and Tobago.”

Tech Startup of the Year – Software. BRONZE STEVIE® WINNER: TROCA Caribbean Limited, Port of Spain, Trinidad And Tobago: Unqueue for Business

The recognition from the Stevie Awards reflects their commitment to excellence and positive impact on the regional business landscape. Leila Craig, TROCA Caribbean CEO & Principal Consultant said “Now is the time to fulfill your business and personal potential. Regionally we don’t like to blow our own horns and say how amazing we are professionally. We are changing that perspective and encourage all businesses to acknowledge the recognition you deserve, attract new business or personal opportunities without compromising your value.”