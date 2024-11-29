Turkish Hazelnut partners with Reliance Retail; introduces these miracle nuts across select stores in India

New Delhi, 29th November 2024: Turkish Hazelnut, renowned for its rich flavour and superior quality, announces a strategic collaboration with Reliance Retail; and introduces its premium-quality hazelnuts to Indian consumers. This partnership will offer these “miracle nuts” across four major Reliance Retail store formats: FreshPik, Signature Fresh, Signature Plus, and Smart Bazaar, providing customers with convenient access to nutritious and versatile Turkish hazelnuts. The availability of these hazelnuts will span across states including Maharashtra, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Odisha, Gujarat and Delhi NCR, providing consumers with easy access to their delicious taste and healthy benefits.

Speaking on the collaboration, Mansi Ahuja, India Representative of Turkish Hazelnut, said, “We are excited to join hands with Reliance Retail to expand the reach of Turkish hazelnuts across a wider audience in India. These premium, nutrient-rich snacks are not only delicious but also play a significant role in promoting overall well-being. By incorporating Turkish hazelnuts into daily diets, consumers can enjoy a healthier, more balanced lifestyle, benefiting from their rich nutritional profile.”

Turkish hazelnuts are a powerhouse of nutrients, offering heart health benefits, cholesterol reduction, and an energy boost. Just 25-30g a day delivers your daily dose of vitamin E, promoting healthier skin, stronger bones, and overall well-being.

Speaking on the partnership, Avinash Tripathi, Vice President, Business Head- Freshpik & Fresh Signature at Reliance Retail, said, “Freshpik partners with Turkish Hazelnut, world-renowned for its premium quality and distinct flavor. This collaboration brings customers an exclusive range of exquisite hazelnut products, expertly curated for an unparalleled gourmet experience, blending Turkish Hazelnut’s excellence with Freshpik’s retail expertise.” Besides this, Deepak Mishra, Senior Manager, Category Head Staples- Freshpik & Fresh Signature at Reliance Retail, added, “Turkish hazelnuts are renowned worldwide for their rich flavor, buttery texture, and numerous health benefits. By partnering with Turkish Hazelnut, Freshpik aims to introduce customers to the finest quality hazelnuts, roasted to perfection and available in a variety of enticing forms.”

Rush to your nearest Reliance store today and grab these miracle nuts—Turkish hazelnuts—now available in select locations. Follow us on Instagram @turkishhazelnutindia to know more about Turkish Hazelnut.