UK Marks A Boom for Migrant Skilled Construction Workers

Mumbai, July 18th, 2024: The recently concluded UK election might prove a boom for migrant Indian construction workers. As the Labour Party has won the general election and Sir Keir Starmer has become the Prime Minister, his promise to build 300,000 homes a year, if fulfilled, would boost the demand for skilled construction workers, observes a recent note released by the London – based Immigration Advisory legal firm A Y & J Solicitors.

The Note released by A Y & J Solicitors has reviewed the ground realities of the UK’s existing immigration and visa policies and the possibilities of likely changes, as the new Government is in place

Mr. Yash Dubal, Director and a Senior Immigration Associate at A Y & J Solicitors, London, UK said, “Though the UK’s Politicians had pledged to turbo-charge house building in the country; the construction industry did not have enough skilled workers to meet targets. With chronic understaffing across the UK’s building sector, there would be few workers to realise the targets.”

The Note mentioned that the Industry bodies in the UK pressed on the fact that the country would remain reliant on overseas workers until enough domestic tradespeople could be trained. The Construction Industry Council (CIC) called for a ‘pragmatic’ approach to migrant workers. It said that restricted access to skilled overseas workers in key roles before there were enough trained domestic workers ‘could stifle economic growth’. And it is sceptical of promises to train new British construction workers and upskill the current workforce to meet demand.

The Note cited a statement given by the CIC: “We have a skills shortage in construction that has been exacerbated by the age profile of our domestic workers – many of whom are near to retirement – and by a number of EU workers returning home. We have seen a 14% loss in construction workforce in the last five years.” Another body, the Construction Industry Training Board (CITB) of the UK, has stated that the sector needed more than 250,000 extra workers by 2028 to cope with output growth, as per the Note.

Considering the deficit of skilled workers, A Y & J Solicitors has wished the next Government not to put ‘arbitrary’ limits on skilled immigration before there were enough trained UK workers to do the work required.

Mr. Yash Dubal finds this scenario a good opportunity for Indian skilled construction workers. He said, “All this is good news for Indian construction workers with skills and experience, particularly those who may be working in the Middle – East where there is growing concern about working conditions, safety and workers’ rights following the deaths of dozens of Indian migrant workers in Kuwait.” Advising about how these workers could qualify for the UK Skilled Worker Visa, Mr Dubal said, “Construction workers can qualify for a UK Skilled Worker visa, if they meet the salary and skill criteria. Wages in the construction industry are competitive, particularly for those with a trade such as carpentry or bricklaying. Health and safety protocols on UK building sites are stringent. For anyone with construction experience and the right qualifications looking to work abroad, the UK should be high on the list of considerations.”

A Y & J Solicitors has also suggested the UK as a better alternative for those who are interested in setting up a construction business in the UK and for the same, it has advised to avail a Self-Sponsorship scheme.