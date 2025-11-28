UNIQLO Says Thank You to Customers Nationwide with the Arigato Festival

Nov 28: UNIQLO, the Japanese global apparel retailer, today announces the dates for its annual Arigato Festival – a week-long celebration presenting customers with special offers, novelty gifts, and exclusive new launches, taking place from November 28 to December 4, 2025. Using the Japanese word for ‘Thank You’, the Arigato Festival is UNIQLO’s expression of heartfelt gratitude to all the customers who have supported the brand over the years.

“The Arigato Festival is our way of saying a heartfelt thank you to our customers for the constant support and trust they have shown us. This year, we’re celebrating with exciting deals and thoughtfully curated new launches: gestures of appreciation for the community that inspires everything we do”, said Nidhi Rastogi, Marketing Director, UNIQLO India.

Limited Offers

During this season’s Arigato Festival, customers can enjoy exclusive offers on some of UNIQLO’s most loved LifeWear essentials, including Souffle Yarn Sweaters, Flannel Shirts, Fluffy Fleece Jackets and more. Throughout the festival, customers can also discover unique novelty items and explore the latest collection.

Special Novelty Items

Adding to the festivities, UNIQLO will offer a complimentary black Utility Bag to customers shopping for ₹10,000 and above during the festival. Customers can also enter the “Shop & Win a Trip to Japan” contest, in association with ANA airlines, enabling three lucky winners to win round–trip tickets for two to Japan, a special gesture that brings UNIQLO’s Japanese heritage even closer to its customers.

New Collection Launches

The Arigato Festival will also mark the launch of the exciting new KAWS Winter Collection, a holiday collection of knitwear from our newly appointed Artist in Residence, KAWS. Keep warm this season with our exclusive lineup of winter essentials – all adorned with KAWS’s signature or his iconic COMPANION character. The lineup is available in both unisex and kids items.

The KAWS Winter Collection will be available across all UNIQLO stores and online at http://www.uniqlo.com starting November 28, 2025.

For more information about the Arigato Festival and UNIQLO’s latest offerings, please visit the UNIQLO India website or download the UNIQLO India App.